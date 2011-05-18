The Jamo brand is no stranger to this site, but where headphones are concerned the Danish loudspeaker specialist is a newcomer.



Of course, we’re more than prepared to give these new in-ears a fair crack of the whip – and we’re pleased to report that the wEAR In20ms aren’t half bad.



The Jamos are supplied with a selection of earbud tips and can be made to fit very snugly.



Punchy and spacious presentation

Suitably positioned, and with a 320kbps file of David Gray’s Sail Away playing, they reveal themselves as a substantial, robust listen, with plenty of low-end solidity and a winningly open, distinct way with vocals in the midrange.



Detail levels are lavish, and the tune ambles along with easy strides. Difficulties, such as they are, are confined to the top of the frequency range.



Dial in a degree of meaningful volume and treble sounds start to glint dangerously – ignore the warning and you’ll find the top end becoming just a little spiky and forceful.



So if you thrive on big volumes you’ll find the Jamos on the bright side – everyone else should give them a listen.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook