When the Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2's price dropped to £539 for Black Friday, we were overjoyed, as any money off this excellent mid-range turntable is worth considering.

However, we've just spotted that this 2025 Award-winning turntable has now dropped even further for Cyber Monday.

The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is now available for just £527 at Sevenoaks. That's £12 cheaper than its Black Friday deal price, and a good £72 off its £599 launch price.

The deal is available across all ten finishes, but be aware that at the time of writing Gloss Black, Gloss Red, Satin Fir Green and Satin Wine Red are out of stock online.

With great looks, user-friendly operation and a lively, detailed and fluid sound, the Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is a 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winner and our go-to recommendation for a mid-range turntable.

The new Debut Evo 2 is an updated version of the five-star Debut Carbon Evo, boasting new additions such as a heavy aluminium platter that has a dense ring of TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) to reduce unwanted resonances. The 8.6-inch tonearm is also now mounted on a new precision-milled aluminium block with low-friction bearings, and a Pick-It MM Evo cartridge is now fitted to the deck.

Most importantly, do all these new upgrades result in a pleasing sound? We're happy to report that it does indeed.

"We spin albums from Nick Cave, Portishead, Nirvana and Fleetwood Mac, and what strikes us is just how immediately likeable the sound is," our Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 review reads. "The Evo 2 has a lively, fleet-footed presentation that zips along merrily through every song – it’s an enthusiastic performer that just wants to have fun."

Voices in particular sound wonderful – Christine McVie’s vocals on You Make Loving Fun "shine through with clear, soaring highs and a breezy tone that is full of sparkle and sweetness."

There's no Bluetooth, USB connectivity or automatic operation here, so this is very much a purist turntable. The ten finishes on offer mean you can complete the traditional aesthetic with a darker hue, or mix things up with a splash of colour.

There's also no phono stage built in, so if you need one to complete the system, we recommend taking a look at the Award-winning Rega Fono MM Mk5.

Pro-Ject’s online Configurator tool also allows you to upgrade elements of the deck to your liking. We've tested and would recommend the High Power it 2 fully grounded power supply (£25) and Alu Sub-Platter (£115) for a significant jump up in performance, should you wish to upgrade down the line.

If you're after your first turntable or upgrading from a budget offering, the Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is an excellent choice. Especially now, you can get the five-star set for £527 at Sevenoaks.

