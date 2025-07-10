Prime Day has plenty of discounts, but they're not always on the best products around. But thankfully there are some genuinely good deals on best-in-class products – you just have to know where to look.

Because while older products have fared particularly well this Prime Day, we have seen plenty of current Award-winners discounted as well. The below products all picked up What Hi-Fi? Awards in the most recent ceremony, which distinguishes them as the best of their kind.

There are some sizeable discounts too, in a list that includes soundbars, headphones, TVs, hi-fi speakers and more. Check this lot out...

11 Award-winning products discounted for Prime Day

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) was £499 now £339 at Amazon (save £160)

The latest Sonos Beam impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It has dropped to £299 before though, so this isn't its best deal ever. Still a nice saving. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £55 at Amazon (save £44)

These are a step up from the C510, but not as advanced as the range-topping WF-1000XM5. Active noise cancellation comes as standard, they're comfortable, and like their stablemates their sound quality is off the chart for the money. A deserved Award winner, and absolute bargain at this price – though they have been replaced by the C710N. What Hi-Fi Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-C700N review

Save £955 Samsung HW-Q990D: was £1,699 now £744 at Amazon The Samsung HW-Q990D is, hands down, the finest soundbar system we've ever tested. This is backed up by the fact that we gave it a much coveted five-stars as well as a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024. And now you can pick up the set for one of the best prices we've ever seen. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Samsung HW-Q990D review

WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £175 at Richer Sounds (save £44)

The WiiM Pro Plus is THE best affordable streamer to pass through our listening room in the past few months. It's compact, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature. It has dropped as low as £169 before, but this is still a great discount.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Deal also available at Sevenoaks

Sony Bravia 8 (K55XR80) was £2199 now £1499 at Amazon (save £700)

We tested the 65-inch variant of the Bravia 8, but this smaller model should perform similarly to the larger five-star model. We praised the Bravia 8's balanced and immersive picture, and it even sounds pretty great by TV standards. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony Bravia 8 review

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £170 at Amazon (save £89)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt was £269 now £190 at Amazon (save £79)

Any money off this excellent, multi-Award-winning DAC is welcome and this is a sizeable discount. Want to boost your laptop, PC or mobile sound? This dinky USB device will do it tenfold. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt review

Sony TA-AN1000 AV amplifier was £999 now £699 at Amazon (save £300)

We've not been shy in professing how much we admire the Sony TA-AN1000. Its crisp, detailed, punchy and precise sound ticks every box we look for in an AVR and it's quickly becoming one of our favourite models on the market. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony TA-AN1000 review

