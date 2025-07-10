The only Prime Day list you need! 11 Award-winning products with big money off
Prime Day has plenty of discounts, but they're not always on the best products around. But thankfully there are some genuinely good deals on best-in-class products – you just have to know where to look.
Which is here.
Because while older products have fared particularly well this Prime Day, we have seen plenty of current Award-winners discounted as well. The below products all picked up What Hi-Fi? Awards in the most recent ceremony, which distinguishes them as the best of their kind.
There are some sizeable discounts too, in a list that includes soundbars, headphones, TVs, hi-fi speakers and more. Check this lot out...
11 Award-winning products discounted for Prime Day
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) was £499 now £339 at Amazon (save £160)
The latest Sonos Beam impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It has dropped to £299 before though, so this isn't its best deal ever. Still a nice saving. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review
Q Acoustics 5050 was £1299 now £1169 at Sevenoaks (save £130)
The Q Acoustics 5050 are sensational-sounding floorstanders, capable of impressive insight, clarity and scale. Avoid partnering them with bright or aggressive amplification and you’ll be handsomely rewarded. What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year
Read our Q Acoustics 5050 review
Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £55 at Amazon (save £44)
These are a step up from the C510, but not as advanced as the range-topping WF-1000XM5. Active noise cancellation comes as standard, they're comfortable, and like their stablemates their sound quality is off the chart for the money. A deserved Award winner, and absolute bargain at this price – though they have been replaced by the C710N. What Hi-Fi Awards winner
Read our Sony WF-C700N review
The Samsung HW-Q990D is, hands down, the finest soundbar system we've ever tested. This is backed up by the fact that we gave it a much coveted five-stars as well as a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024. And now you can pick up the set for one of the best prices we've ever seen. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Samsung HW-Q990D review
WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £175 at Richer Sounds (save £44)
The WiiM Pro Plus is THE best affordable streamer to pass through our listening room in the past few months. It's compact, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature. It has dropped as low as £169 before, but this is still a great discount.
What Hi-Fi? Award winner
Deal also available at Sevenoaks
Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £249 at Amazon (save £131)
They may have been succeeded by the XM6, but at this price, these are quite a lot cheaper than the newer model. Still a top pair, with or without a discount.
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony WH-1000XM5 review
Sony Bravia 8 (K55XR80) was £2199 now £1499 at Amazon (save £700)
We tested the 65-inch variant of the Bravia 8, but this smaller model should perform similarly to the larger five-star model. We praised the Bravia 8's balanced and immersive picture, and it even sounds pretty great by TV standards. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony Bravia 8 review
Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £170 at Amazon (save £89)
Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound more detailed, more refined and more accomplished than ever before. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. We can't think of a rival pair of wireless buds that can touch them, and this discount is more than welcome. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review
Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £69 at John Lewis (save £30)
The Sony WH-CH720N are well-made, fun-sounding headphones that deliver good active noise-cancelling and a strong feature set. Great at full price and now even better value thanks to this discount. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony WH-CH720N review
AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt was £269 now £190 at Amazon (save £79)
Any money off this excellent, multi-Award-winning DAC is welcome and this is a sizeable discount. Want to boost your laptop, PC or mobile sound? This dinky USB device will do it tenfold. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt review
Sony TA-AN1000 AV amplifier was £999 now £699 at Amazon (save £300)
We've not been shy in professing how much we admire the Sony TA-AN1000. Its crisp, detailed, punchy and precise sound ticks every box we look for in an AVR and it's quickly becoming one of our favourite models on the market. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony TA-AN1000 review
