It stands to reason that, like most product areas, each generation of headphones is better than the last. Technologies advance, they get cheaper and more widely accessible, and find more uses. So surely you should always buy the latest model in a line of headphones, right?

Wrong.

At least, partly. If you want the most advanced features, then yes, the latest model is the way to go. But bang for buck should be your main consideration.

These newer models sometimes only offer a handful of new features, some of which will get played with once and never used again. And increasingly, they have exactly the same sound quality as the older model they replace.

Obviously older models are cheaper, as expected, but the difference in savings seems particularly marked this Prime Day. Buying old could save you an absolute fortune, and still bag you an Award-winning pair of headphones.

Check out these five oldies but goodies that are currently going for a song.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Yes, they launched all the way back in 2020, when we had to deal with bubbles, the rule of six and only being allowed out of the house for an hour a day. But the XM4 still stand up today with excellent sound quality and noise cancellation.

They have since been superseded by the XM5 and more recent WH-1000XM6, which have refined designs, enhanced noise cancellation and even better sound quality. But for a huge saving on a solid pair of wireless cans, this Prime Day deal is tough to beat.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deal

Hang on, didn't the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) launch recently? Yes, they did. And while they certainly look impressive, with more advanced noise cancellation, enhanced voice calling and wireless charging, they have the "same iconic performance" as the first-gen model. Which we're taking to mean identical sound quality (we'll confirm this once we've reviewed them).

So if you can make do without these features, you could save an absolute packet on the OG QC Ultras.

You shouldn't be disappointed. They still rank as some of the best wireless earbuds available, and their active noise cancellation beats all comers.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e deal

Yes, the Px7 S3 are newer and better, but they're also nearly twice the price! For a shade over £200, the Px7 S2e offer true five-star performance and build quality. The audio is lush and full, their level of insight remains stellar and they're never anything short of entertaining.

They're very smartly built as well, with textured earcups, gold accents and a proud ‘Bowers & Wilkins’ badge to really show them off.

Earfun Air deal

Earfun Air was £50 now £23 at Amazon (save £27)

The Earfun Air true wireless buds were a bargain at their full launch price, so picking a pair up for better than half price is something of a no-brainer if you want good sound but are on a super tight budget.

Five stars

The original budget 'buds set the standard for all to follow. Back in 2020, cheap really did mean nasty when it came to wireless earbuds. But these were the first pair at this price level to earn five stars from us.

Since then, Sony has come to dominate the space, with its C510 and C500 picking up the baton and running with it. But the Air still have plenty to recommend them.

That price, for starters. Then there's the feature list, which includes voice assistance, wireless charging and a better waterproof rating than many pricier rivals.

The sound has since been bettered in the budget space (hello, Sony). But it's still sparky and lively with plenty of punch. For a little over £20, you can't go wrong.

Sony WF-C700N deal

Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £55 at Amazon (save £44)

The Sony WF-C700N are a step up from the C510, but not as advanced as the range-topping WF-1000XM5. Active noise cancellation comes as standard, they're comfortable, and like their stablemates their sound quality is off the chart for the money. A deserved Award winner, and absolute bargain at this price – though they have been replaced by the C710N.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner



True, the C710N are the better 'buds – just read our Sony WF-C710N vs C700N feature if you don't believe us. But the C700N are still awesome, picking up Product of the Year Award in the wireless headphone category two years in a row. That doesn't happen by accident.

They're also over £20 cheaper than their successors. Which is a lot of money at this level.

So if you can do without the longer battery life, more effective noise cancellation and superior sound quality, the C700N are an absolute steal at this price.

