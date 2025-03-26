This recently reviewed JBL stereo amplifier is an astonishing £750 off – but quick, stocks are running dry!

As part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, we've seen some seriously spicy deals on the likes of Sony wireless earbuds, various Bluetooth speakers and Amazon-branded tech such as the dinky Echo Dot (fifth gen).

As great as those discounts have been, this deal is in a different league. The JBL SA550 Classic stereo amplifier has crashed from its original £1749 RRP to a measly £999 at Amazon, a quite astonishing saving of £750 on an amp that we've only just reviewed.

Best JBL SA550 Classic stereo amplifier deal

As you'd expect from JBL, the SA550 Classic integrated amplifier is the sort of thing you'd want taking pride of place on your living room's hi-fi rack. Blending retro appeal with a high build standard, the front panel's brushed fascia contrasting with its exterior wooden panels makes for a lovely combination of edge and elegance.

It's not all looks and no brains, either. The JBL SA550 Classic's power output is posted at 90W into 8 ohms, with the retro-looking unit using the rather unusual Class G amplification in this model to promote greater running efficiency, as instead of using a single power supply, the JBL uses a twin setup to share the workload.

There's no shortage of connectivity options, either. The JBL amp offers aux and headphone inputs at the front, while the back panel houses a set of speaker terminals, four analogue inputs, including a moving magnet phono stage for a turntable, and three digital inputs working with the amp’s high-res ESS ES9038K2M DAC chip.

You also get three coaxial and one optical option, as well as Bluetooth connectivity with support for aptX Adaptive if you have a compatible receiving device.

Like a middle-aged Golden Retriever or that one guy at work who's always smiling, the SA550 is extremely easy to get along with. It's not an insistent or particularly dynamic performer, instead opting for a smooth, weighty and cohesive sound that doesn't lack for fun.

It's particularly good if you pair it with the right speakers. During our testing, we found that teaming up the amp with the Award-winning PMC Prodigy 5 floorstanders was a match made in heaven, with the PMC's fun and dynamic nature complemented effectively by the rich, smooth JBL. With the money you'll save on the SA550, you've almost got enough left over to invest in a pair...

Stocks are running low on the SA550. Sprint over to Amazon to grab the last ones left.

