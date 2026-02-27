Our experts have found the best deals on Product of the Year projectors, half-price soundbars and Award-winning Mini LED TVs
February is already coming to a close, and with it the promise of sunnier days ahead.
But there's no need to wait for some great deals, as we've had some doozies this week alone.
We've got a trio of home cinema Award-winners on offer this time around, including a massive £2000 off our Product of the Year projector, the Sony VPL-XW5000ES.
Not to be outdone, our Product of the Year soundbar system, the Samsung HW-Q990F, is also at the lowest price we have seen, while our budget TV Award-winner, the TCL C6KS, offers quality Mini LED backlighting for only £350.
On the hi-fi side, you can save a cool £500 off the Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 speakers and get a free QED XT25 2m terminated pair of cables to boot, while the small but mighty Dali Oberon 1 standmounts and iFi Go Link Max DAC prove that size isn't everything.
We would know, of course, because we test each product exhaustively before we recommend them. So you can shop in peace knowing these items hold up against the competition and have the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval.
So on with the deals – and there are some big discounts this week…
