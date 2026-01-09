Our deal hunters have found the best January sale discounts on Dolby Atmos soundbars, 4K TVs and five-star amps
Cyrus, Q Acoustics and Grado have also entered the new year swinging
We're well and truly into the new year now, as we come to the end of the first full week of 2026.
This also means that the January sales are also now in full swing, with some truly delicious deals to get us through the post-holiday blues.
There's been some especially strong deals on the hi-fi side of things, with a half-price stereo amplifier on offer as well as the first discount on an Award-winning music streamer.
Not that the home cinema side is letting up – a newly reviewed soundbar has also seen its price tumble by nearly 50 per cent.
So whatever you're after, here are a selection of the best deals we've found this week.
Combining a detailed, articulate presentation with a broad set of features, the Mark Levinson No.5805 is worth a look for anyone interested in high-quality, high-end hi-fi. Despite this stereo amplifier’s relative age, its current price represents excellent value for a product of this quality.
Non-VIP price: £4599
With punchy, floor-shaking bass, a clear vocal performance and flexible positioning options, there's plenty to like about the Samsung HW-QS700F. Chief among them is the price – 46% is a huge discount for a soundbar less than a year old.
Price check: also available at Amazon for £389
Our favourite music streamer over £2000, the Cyrus 40 ST offers punchy audio with plenty of rhythmic drive. It's a terrific performer which delivers a blend of detail, dynamics and rhythmic security that’s hard to beat at the money, and we're big fans of the classy new casework and upgrade opportunities.
Four-star standmounts that are clear, detailed, and cohesive. For a pound under £350, it doesn't get much better at this price point. There's also excellent build quality throughout, which is far from guaranteed with this type of product. We call the Q Acoustics 5010 a fine addition to the British brand's 5000 series of speakers.
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks
Rich and authentic colours, a solid three-dimensional picture, and reliable motion-handling are just three of the positive ways that we described the Panasonic W90A when we reviewed the TV in 2024. For added benefit, the TV also ships with the highly rated Amazon Fire TV operating system, which keeps you connected to all your favourite apps. Not bad for less than £450.
Four stars
Anyone looking for a pair of open-back headphones should absolutely consider the five-star Grado SR80x. Not only are they a fantastic price, but they also deliver entertaining and lively sound with a light and comfortable fit. Ideal for home use and an absolute steal at under £100.
Deal also at Richer Sounds
