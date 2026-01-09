We're well and truly into the new year now, as we come to the end of the first full week of 2026.

This also means that the January sales are also now in full swing, with some truly delicious deals to get us through the post-holiday blues.

There's been some especially strong deals on the hi-fi side of things, with a half-price stereo amplifier on offer as well as the first discount on an Award-winning music streamer.

Not that the home cinema side is letting up – a newly reviewed soundbar has also seen its price tumble by nearly 50 per cent.

So whatever you're after, here are a selection of the best deals we've found this week.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner Save 12% (£346) Cyrus 40 ST: was £2,995 now £2,649 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ Our favourite music streamer over £2000, the Cyrus 40 ST offers punchy audio with plenty of rhythmic drive. It's a terrific performer which delivers a blend of detail, dynamics and rhythmic security that’s hard to beat at the money, and we're big fans of the classy new casework and upgrade opportunities.

Save 63% (£750) Panasonic W90A: was £1,199 now £449 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ Rich and authentic colours, a solid three-dimensional picture, and reliable motion-handling are just three of the positive ways that we described the Panasonic W90A when we reviewed the TV in 2024. For added benefit, the TV also ships with the highly rated Amazon Fire TV operating system, which keeps you connected to all your favourite apps. Not bad for less than £450. Four stars

MORE:

See all our 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winners

KEF, Sony, Spotify and Harman all feature in our rundown of 2025’s hi-fi and home cinema highlights

9 affordable ways to upgrade your hi-fi system