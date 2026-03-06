Our deal experts have found the best discounts on great value LG soundbars, Award-winning projectors and brilliant bookshelf speakers

Features
By published

Bowers & Wilkins & TCL also have five-star products on offer

An image of the Epson EH-LS9000 with the Deals of the Week logo overlaid
(Image credit: Future)

As we enter March this week, all thoughts turn to spring after, well, at least two days of glorious sunshine.

But whether the weather behaves or not, it's still an excellent time to spruce up your hi-fi rack or TV cabinet.

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.