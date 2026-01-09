It was a big night for Cyrus Audio at the 2025 What Hi-Fi? Awards, with the 12-time Award-winning CDi CD player deservedly entering our Hall of Fame.

But it was far from Cyrus's only win that night, with a further three gongs handed out for its 40 Series, in a tremendous return to form.

Among those winners was the Cyrus 40 ST, the brand's new high-end music streamer, which both surprised and impressed us in testing. And now the 40 ST is a good £350 off – it is currently available for £2645 at Richer Sounds.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £350 Cyrus 40 ST: was £2,995 now £2,645 at Richer Sounds Our favourite music streamer over £2000, the Cyrus 40 ST offers punchy audio with plenty of rhythmic drive. It's a terrific performer which delivers a blend of detail, dynamics and rhythmic security that’s hard to beat at the money, and we're big fans of the classy new casework and upgrade opportunities.

After being underwhelmed by Cyrus Audio's XR range, the Cyrus 40 ST proved to be a very welcome surprise during our testing that shook up our premium music streamer recommendations.

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was the sleek modern look, utilising a new aluminium casework while still retaining Cyrus's iconic half-width chassis design.

We were even more enamoured of the Cyrus 40 ST's terrific sound quality.

“Dynamically, it is impressively expressive, rendering low-level shifts in intensity elegantly, and delivering large-scale orchestral crescendos with real conviction” our Cyrus 40 ST review reads.

We also found that, whatever music we played, the Cyrus 40 ST was organised, insightful and heaps of fun, offering a “blend of detail, dynamics and rhythmic security that’s hard to better at the money”.

The 40 ST utilises the BluOS streaming engine, which offers support for AirPlay, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect, internet radio, and numerous other services.

You should bear in mind that there's no Bluetooth or Chromecast support, which is curious for a premium music streamer. Hi-res file support is also present, but is restricted to 24-bit/192kHz PCM and MQA.

As with other Cyrus products, there is upgrade potential should you wish to invest further. The outboard 40 PSU (power supply unit) can be added for even greater scale, power and authority, though it's an admittedly pricey £2495.

If you have deep pockets and are not concerned about a few missing features, the Cyrus 40 ST is a strong all-rounder that can shine in a range of systems. A £350 saving on an Award-winner is definitely not to be sniffed at, so check out the 40 ST at Richer Sounds for £2645.

