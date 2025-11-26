If you're familiar with hi-fi, you'll probably know the name 'WiiM'. The Chinese brand has had a meteoric rise of late, mainly owing to its proclivity for providing a range of compact hi-fi separates boasting impressive feature sets at affordable prices.

In that regard, the WiiM Amp Pro is no exception: it's small, it's smart, and it's impressively affordable.

That's before we get into its juicy Black Friday discount. For bargain hunters seeking to get their first hi-fi system off the ground for a minimal outlay, the WiiM Amp Pro has dropped to just £319 at Amazon, an outstanding saving of £80 off its standard £399 price.

Specialist hi-fi retailers such as Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson are also offering the Amp Pro at £319, so it's worth shopping around beyond Amazon if you have a preference for a given outlet.

Best WiiM Black Friday deal

WiiM's first streaming amplifier, the three-star WiiM Amp, failed to impress us sonically, despite its combination of talents in such a small, affordable box.

Thankfully, the step-up WiiM Amp Pro improves upon its sound quality in a big way – enough to gain an additional star and earn a firm recommendation from us. WiiM is really finding its feet at the moment, and much of that momentum is reflected in the capable Amp Pro.

The compact streaming amp combines a modest size with a wallet-friendly price tag, packing 60W of Class D amplification and a DAC that can handle 24-bit/192kHz hi-res files, as well as a host of streaming features for playing music over hi-res services such as Tidal and Qobuz.

There's also support for Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and Chromecast, although AirPlay is notably absent. It's the only real drawback in an otherwise easy-to-use, stable platform, with a novice-friendly app that makes setup a breeze.

The Amp Pro even has an HDMI ARC input for connecting to your TV, along with RCA line level, digital optical and USB-A inputs.

When it comes to sound quality, the Pro delivers more pep and dynamic interest than its cheaper sibling, the WiiM Amp. We said in our review: "There is more punch, snap and sparkle to the sound... the Amp Pro offers greater subtlety to the way dynamic swings are communicated, and there is a more convincing sense of dynamic contrast and rhythmic agility to the sound".

While we still find the WiiM is playing it just a little safe and could do with a better sense of timing, its renewed sense of fun and energy, along with greater detail, keep us listening to every song we play. All you nee to do is add in a pair of, say, the five-star Dali Kupid standmounts and you've got yourself an affordable, very entertaining little hi-fi system.

There simply isn't anything else on the market that offers what the WiiM does in such a modern, user-friendly and compact form – nor anywhere close to its budget billing.

With this massive £80 saving at Amazon, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson for Black Friday, the Amp Pro is even more tempting than ever.

MORE:

How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team

Black Friday home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings on TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbar, projectors and more

Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more