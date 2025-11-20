Given Black Friday is just a few days away, there’s no shortage of headphones and TVs with money off, but here at What Hi-Fi? we do love a good hi-fi deal.

And that is exactly what we’ve spotted over at Peter Tyson, where you can get an impressive £700 off Naim’s five-star ND5 XS 2 music streamer.

This brings the price down from £2499 to £1799 (we originally tested it at £2299, but as with a lot of tech, prices have risen in recent years), which we think is a great saving on Naim’s ‘entry-level’ streamer.

The ND5 XS 2 has been around for quite a few years now – this five-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner picked up its first gong in 2019, and it’s been in our thoughts ever since.

It would now appear to be approaching the end of its life, which potentially explains this big price drop, but we think it’s still a great option for anyone wanting to make the step up from a budget music streamer to a more mature performer.

In our Naim ND5 XS 2 review, we were extremely impressed, saying, “There is nothing sonically for which we can fault its performance.” We also said it has “the ability to dig deep into bass frequencies with ease, tempering that with rich and insightful mids and treble”.

We also praised its attention to detail and ability to handle complex rhythms.

Build quality is excellent, and despite the lack of any screen (we’re still big fans of its understated appearance and brushed metal fascia), it’s great to use via Naim’s own app.

Connectivity-wise, You’ve got plenty of choice with four digital inputs (a pair of optical, one coaxial RCA and a coaxial BNC), RCA and five-pin DIN analogue audio outputs, plus a USB Type-A socket and terminals for Ethernet cable, Bluetooth and dual-band wi-fi aerials.

The Naim is also UPnP enabled, and can stream files up to 32-bit/384kHz from any outboard NAS device or home computer.

The only tiny thing we should point out is that this version on sale uses white LEDs on the fascia, which means you won’t get the traditional green Naim glow that some of you might be accustomed to. Naim has moved away from green LEDs on many of its products in recent years, so it’s just something to bear in mind.

If you’re able to look past that, though, you’ll have a seriously capable music streamer sitting on your hi-fi rack and one we think is well worth the discounted price of £1799 over at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more

The perfect hi-fi streamer exists only in our imagination – here’s how it looks

Our pick of the best music streamers you can buy