Cambridge Audio’s CXN100 hits lowest price since Black Friday

Home audio systems deserve a top music streamer, and one of the best is Cambridge Audio's five-star CXN100. Ordinarily priced at £899, it can be snapped up, for a limited time only, for just £799 at Richer Sounds.

This is the first time we have seen the quality streamer discounted since last Black Friday, and there are no guarantees it will be discounted again until later in the year.

At this price, it’s a deal that’s hard to beat. With clarity, precision and spaciousness, the amply featured and user-friendly CXN100 is worth every single penny.

If you have had your mind set on making the upgrade to your home audio setup, the CXN100 is absolutely worth a look.

Best Cambridge Audio CXN100 music streamer deal

Five stars Save £100 Cambridge Audio CXN100 : was £899 now £799 at Richer Sounds Five-star quality through and through. With a stack of features and extensive streaming support, the CXN100 is hands down one of our favourite streamers of all time. Its performance is expansive, detailed, and controlled, making it hard to beat at this level. At less than £800, it’s fantastic value for money.

The Cambridge Audio CXN100 is one of our favourite music streamers for less than £1000.

The larger, colour-screen sporting sibling to the Award-winning MXN10, this step-up streamer offers support for Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, internet radio and Bluetooth, as well as wired and wi-fi network connectivity.

The CXN100 offers USB Type A and Type B inputs alongside the standard coaxial and optical options, plus optical, coaxial, balanced XLR and RCA outputs. That gives you plenty of different ways to play your music collection no matter where it's stored or streamed from.

This is the sequel to the Award-winning CXN (V2) network player. While external refinements aren't always easy to spot, there has been plenty of new internal wizardry added to get this latest model sounding its best.

Redesigned from the ground up, the CXN100 sports Cambridge’s latest-generation streaming module and an ESS ES9028Q2M DAC for handling 32-bit/768kHz PCM, DSD512 and MQA files natively. It also benefits from uprated capacitors and op-amps to help reduce distortion and offer a better signal-to-noise ratio.

And it all results in a sophisticated, refined sound that's open and expansive. Nimbly riding the line between smoothness and bite, this is a balanced, precise and spacious performer that doesn't fall into that most dreaded trap of being boring to listen to.

Whether you're after a step up from the MXN10 or starting your streaming system from scratch, the CXN100 is an assured player that brings you all the features you could hope for, along with an impressive performance to match.

If you're looking for a new music streamer, this £100 discount at Richer Sounds is well worth a look.

MORE:

Read our Cambridge Audio CXN100 review

Check out the best music streamers

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025: get your hands on all of our hi-fi and audio Product of the Year winners