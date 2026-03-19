The Chord Mojo 2 comes from a distinguished legacy.

The original Chord Mojo was a genuine hi-fi game-changer when it burst into the portable DAC/headphone amplifier scene in 2015. Yet somehow the Mojo 2 was a rare sequel that undoubtedly improved on a benchmark-setting original.

And right now, the Chord Mojo 2 is at its best-ever price. The Award-winning DAC is available for its Black Friday price of £249 at Peter Tyson.

That's a good £200 off the price we tested at! Bear in mind that this is the original model – there is a newer release with a 4.4mm headphone output and USB-C charging, but this will currently set you back £395.

The Chord Mojo 2 may not be the newest kid on the block, having been released back in 2022, but it definitely has the biggest trophy cabinet – it has won our DAC Product of the Year Award every year since.

Despite being a compact, portable size, the Mojo 2 packs an awful lot in. There are optical, 3.5mm coaxial, USB-C and Micro USB inputs, as well as two 3.5mm headphone outputs for simultaneous listening. The Mojo 2 also charges over an included micro-USB charger, with a battery life of over 8 hours.

Whether for use within your hi-fi system, on your desktop or even on the go, the Mojo 2 is more than up to the task, and then some. A 104-bit UHD DSP processor supports hi-resolution audio up to DSD256 and PCM up to 32-bit/768kHz, while also allowing for tonal adjustments across the frequency range for you to tweak to your liking.

While the original Chord Mojo did not need much of an upgrade and still blew away similarly-priced competition, this sequel improves upon it in every way.

"We aren’t exaggerating in saying that Chord has advanced the Mojo in pretty much every sonic area," our Chord Mojo 2 review reads. "The Mojo’s soundstage has been opened up for the sequel and that extra depth and dimension has been filled with greater resolution that is not only unmistakably present thanks to a big boost in clarity but also more precisely placed."

Our only gripe is that the colour-coded buttons are a tad convoluted and inconvenient, but not enough to detract from the excellent overall performance. For £249 at Peter Tyson, the Chord Mojo 2 is a very easy recommendation for those looking for a portable or desktop DAC.

MORE:

Read our full Chord Mojo 2 review

Our guide to the best DACs we've tested and rated

Check out the best wired headphones you can buy