There are those outside the hi-fi bubble who have no idea what a DAC is – including, shamefully, myself before starting at What Hi-Fi?

Thankfully, that's all changed, and now my DAC is an inseparable companion that reveals detail and texture in songs that I didn't even realise were there.

The DAC in question is none other than iFi's compact yet powerful iFi Go Link Max, which just so happens to be on offer right now – it can currently be snapped up for £73 at Amazon.

It may not seem like a huge discount from our £79 testing price, but it's nearly 10 per cent off what was already an affordable DAC, which offers an impressive performance for the price.

Barely larger than your standard 3.5mm-to-Lightning port adapter, the Go Link Max is effortlessly practical and portable, easy to carry around or have on your desk without creating clutter.

The design consists of the main DAC unit with 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm outputs, and a short woven cable connecting to the USB-C plug. Lightning and USB-A adapters are also included, so those with older devices won't be left out.

The Go Link Max offers exceptional hi-res file support considering its price, supporting PCM audio playback up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256. It can also deliver up to 100mW of power (single-ended) into a 32-ohm electrical load, rising to 241mW out of the balanced output, which should be enough to drive more power-hungry headphones.

So what do these impressive specs mean for the actual sound?

After testing with a high-resolution FLAC recording of Fleet Foxes’ Wading In Waist-high Water, we're pleased to report extra helpings of detail, dynamic contrast and punch.

"The intimacy of the track is communicated with much more sincerity and heart than when listened to without the DAC, leading us initially to feel as though vocalist Robin Pecknold is holding a private concert to which only we have been invited," our iFi Go Link Max review reads.

"When things open up and the gently strummed guitars are joined by more robust instrumentation, the Max demonstrates an ability to shift gears and give the ensemble the muscle and sense of occasion it demands."

To get the best out of the DAC, we suggest you pair it with some high-performing headphones – we tested using the Award-winning Grado SR325x and Røde NTH-100 headphones.

The iFi Go Link Max is our budget portable pick of the best DACs, offering tremendous performance for a rather low price. For a small but talented accompaniment with a range of sonic benefits you can bring anywhere, look no further than the Go Link Max for £73 at Amazon.

