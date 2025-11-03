If CD players are your thing, you're in luck. The five-star Cyrus CDi-XR has fallen from £1995 to just £1399 at Peter Tyson, a blissful saving of £600. Whichever way you slice it, that's a pretty terrific deal.

The slightly weird thing news, however, is that the CDi-XR isn't necessarily the Cyrus CD player we'd urge you to buy as Black Friday approaches. Brilliant as the XR is, we think you should consider the more standard Cyrus Audio CDi, the model that is still part of our test-room setup and still winning Awards after more than ten years in the business.

Oh, and it's currently down from £1495 to £999 at Peter Tyson, making it an outstanding buy.

Best early Black Friday Cyrus CD player deals

Five stars Save £596 Cyrus CDi-XR : was £1,995 now £1,399 at Peter Tyson The slot-loading CDi-XR is a superb, no-frills CD player and its half-width chassis shouldn’t take up too much space. Sonically it shines brightly, with a detailed, dynamic and powerful sound which entertains across genres. It is also upgradeable courtesy of Cyrus’s optional PSU-XR outboard power supply.

Cyrus revealed its ‘40’ range of hi-fi heavyweights earlier this year, including the outstanding Cyrus 40 CD disc spinner, meaning that older models are now collapsing in price.

The established CDi-XR, for instance, is a belting buy, a hugely talented performer that we claimed, after testing, “sets new sonic standards for the money”. That’s a pretty strong recommendation, and we certainly wouldn't dissuade you from picking one up at a very healthy discount. £600 off is nothing to be sniffed at.

For us, though, the more standard CDi represents even greater value for money. In terms of sound-per-pound performance, nothing can really touch the more affordable Cyrus CDi, so much so that we continue to use it as our reference CD player in our test rooms whenever we want to hook a system up to a reliable source.

It just does the job so well, and for £300 less than the CDi-XR. To quote from our review, the cheaper Cyrus has a “uniform, articulate and intuitive presentation that we’d expect from a more expensive player.” Its ability to dig out intricate details with utter precision and dynamic subtlety remains competitive even today.

It's also terrific with rhythms. A fluid, accurate and entertaining performer, its “pace and momentum are exercised with articulation and vibrancy,” while its dynamic agility can't be beaten unless you're willing to pay around a grand or so to get something that's a serious step up.

For us, then, it's the CDi to pick this Black Friday. Great pedigree? Check. Great sound? Great price? That's a check, too.

