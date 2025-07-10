Cambridge Audio is one of the most reputable names in the hi-fi world, and rarely does it fire too wide of the mark when it comes the manufacturing great-value components.

In fact, it very often hits bang in the centre of the target. So it is a pleasant surprise to see the British company's products feature so prominently in this week's Amazon Prime Day sale – especially as many of the deals are on Cambridge kit that has received five-star reviews from our expert test team, and even the odd What Hi-Fi? Award.

Below is a curation of the best Cambridge Audio Prime Day deals live right now, which all happen to be on products at the more budget end of the brand's hi-fi lineup.

We have a stereo amplifier, a desktop DAC and a phono stage that have all received maximum marks in our dedicated test rooms, as well as a CD player and a pair of wireless earbuds that have both received four-star reviews and remain highly recommendable in light of their current discounts.

We haven't included Cambridge Audio deals that we wouldn't buy ourselves or recommend to friends – even the one niche product we haven't properly reviewed in this list looks decent on paper for the money.

You can find information on each product, plus a link to our full review, in the respective deals block below, where we have also provided shopping links to Cambridge Audio and Richer Sounds, who are also offering the same discounted prices.

Happy shopping!

FIVE STARS Save £50 Cambridge Audio AXA35 amplifier: was £349 now £299 at Amazon Save £50

This budget amplifier will entertain thanks to a punchy and dynamic sound, with an expressive midrange and a surprising amount of power and weight to the lower frequencies. The AXA35 is a great match for the AXC35 CD player (above), and it features four line-level inputs and a moving magnet phono stage so you can plug in a turntable. A great budget buy for those that want to enjoy physical media – and this £50 saving is the cherry on the top. Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com and Richer Sounds

