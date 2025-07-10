Cambridge Audio is winning Prime Day hi-fi deals – save hundreds on six superb components
Available not only at Amazon but also Richer Sounds and Cambridge Audio itself
Cambridge Audio is one of the most reputable names in the hi-fi world, and rarely does it fire too wide of the mark when it comes the manufacturing great-value components.
In fact, it very often hits bang in the centre of the target. So it is a pleasant surprise to see the British company's products feature so prominently in this week's Amazon Prime Day sale – especially as many of the deals are on Cambridge kit that has received five-star reviews from our expert test team, and even the odd What Hi-Fi? Award.
Below is a curation of the best Cambridge Audio Prime Day deals live right now, which all happen to be on products at the more budget end of the brand's hi-fi lineup.
We have a stereo amplifier, a desktop DAC and a phono stage that have all received maximum marks in our dedicated test rooms, as well as a CD player and a pair of wireless earbuds that have both received four-star reviews and remain highly recommendable in light of their current discounts.
We haven't included Cambridge Audio deals that we wouldn't buy ourselves or recommend to friends – even the one niche product we haven't properly reviewed in this list looks decent on paper for the money.
You can find information on each product, plus a link to our full review, in the respective deals block below, where we have also provided shopping links to Cambridge Audio and Richer Sounds, who are also offering the same discounted prices.
Happy shopping!
Save £50
A slimline, no-frills CD player that's capable and is great value for anyone looking to start out on their hi-fi separates journey. The AXC35 sounds clean, detailed, controlled, with a dynamically enjoyable performance. This is a basic CD player but it gets the job done well, and for £50 off its usual price, it's worth considering as budget CD players don't come around as often anymore.
Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com and Richer Sounds
Save £50
This budget amplifier will entertain thanks to a punchy and dynamic sound, with an expressive midrange and a surprising amount of power and weight to the lower frequencies. The AXA35 is a great match for the AXC35 CD player (above), and it features four line-level inputs and a moving magnet phono stage so you can plug in a turntable. A great budget buy for those that want to enjoy physical media – and this £50 saving is the cherry on the top.
Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com and Richer Sounds
Save £80
The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 boast a 10-hour battery life (16 with ANC off), clear and detailed sound, plus effective active noise cancelling. They're not perfect, but they're certainly well-designed and offer easy listening for the price, which is now just £79 thanks to this superb Prime Day deal.
Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com and Richer Sounds
Save £170
This is a hugely versatile DacMagic 200M DAC/ headphone amp that can accommodate every music source you own – or might ever own in the future, for that matter. The definition of 'an oldie but a goodie,' it remains a solid buy for anyone looking to upgrade their PC/laptop or hi-fi sound.
Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com and Richer Sounds
Save £50
As we concluded our Duo review, this is "a well-specified, full-bodied, dynamic performer, as classy as a matinée idol in a smoking jacket. You really can’t go wrong." The phono stage supports both moving-magnet and moving-coil cartridges, and its integrated headphone amplifier is a bonus!
Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com and Richer Sounds
Save £100
This is the only product in this list that our experts haven't fully reviewed, so we can't wholly vouch for it. Still, Cambridge's reputation and track record inspire belief, as do the AXR100D's positive user reviews and spec sheet, the latter of which includes a built-in phono stage, Bluetooth 5.0 and DAB/FM radio. It delivers 100 watts per channel, too. Just add speakers, and away you go.
Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com and Richer Sounds
MORE:
Want a neater hi-fi solution? This affordable, five-star, just-add-speakers Technics system is £150 off for Prime Day
This five-star budget music streamer by WiiM is 20% off in the Amazon sale
Our expert round-up of the best hi-fi and audio deals for Prime Day
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Becky is the managing editor of What Hi-Fi? and, since her recent move to Melbourne, also the editor of the brand's sister magazines Down Under – Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. During her 11+ years in the hi-fi industry, she has reviewed all manner of audio gear, from budget amplifiers to high-end speakers, and particularly specialises in headphones and head-fi devices. In her spare time, Becky can often be found running, watching Liverpool FC and horror movies, and hunting for gluten-free cake.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.