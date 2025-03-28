Arcam’s latest software updates bring a big audio upgrade to some music streamers and AV receivers – here’s what you need to know
24-bit/192kHz Tidal streams, anyone?
If you happen to own an older vintage of Arcam music streamer or AV receiver, then we might have some good news…
The company has just released a software update (v1.62 or v2057, depending on the product) for select models, which introduces up to 24-bit/192kHz hi-res streaming through Tidal Connect.
The two-channel products in question are the SA30 streaming amplifier and the standalone ST60 music streamer. Both Arcams are discontinued now, but when we tested them, we were big fans and rated them five stars.
Tidal was only accessed through Arcam's Musiclife app on these models previously and only supported MQA streams, so adding 24-bit/192kHz support should give a welcome boost to performance and usability for Tidal subscribers.
Some of Arcam’s AV receivers are getting a similar update, which applies to the HDA AVR11, AVR21, AVR31, AV41, and HDMI 2.1 versions of AVR5, AVR10, AVR20, AVR30, and AV40.
For these amps, this update “improves eARC operation via HDMI 2.1” and Arcam goes on to say that this update will roll out “to all HDMI 2.0 AVRs following final testing” at some point during the first half of 2025.
So, how do you go about getting the software onto your Arcam streamer or AVR? The updates can be downloaded to a USB device from the Arcam website, where you’ll also find full instructions on how to install them. In the press release, Arcam also hints that it’s working on a way to enable future updates over-the-air (OTA) for extra convenience.
