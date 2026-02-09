If you've set your heart on owning a pair of luxury headphones but don't have the cash in the bank to make it a reality, then let me point you in the direction of the Bowers & Wilkins Px8, which are now on sale for just £399 at Amazon.

The five-star performers serve up everything you'd want from a set of cans, including outstanding clarity, a fast and punchy sonic presentation, and a lovely build.

It's worth noting that the Px8 have been superseded by the better-sounding Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2, but they retail for £629, and we've not seen any hint of a discount.

So, if it's quality you're after at a bargain price, the Px8 will not disappoint.

The five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px8 more than live up to their premium billing – we rated them highly at full price, and so are even better value with this current £200 saving.

As well as boasting a classy design and being incredibly comfortable to wear, the Px8 are packed with competitive features.

The Px8 headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX HD and aptX Adaptive codecs for higher quality streams, four microphones for active noise cancelling, plus another two for voice pick-up during phone calls.

While their ANC powers won't trouble the class-leading Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, we found the Bowers & Wilkins are good enough to keep things nice and quiet on our travels.

We were also pleased to find during our testing that Bowers & Wilkins kept faith with physical buttons on the earcups that are easy and intuitive to use, as opposed to going down the touch control route.

Then there's the upgraded B&W Music app that gives you direct access to music services such as Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer. Throw in a substantial 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and you've got a real premium pair that is satisfying to use.

When it comes to sound quality, we were impressed by the excellent levels of clarity, precision and detail, as well as the exciting presentation, especially at higher volume. If you're familiar with B&W, you won't be surprised that the Px8s seriously deliver. In our full review, we said:

"While newer rivals have emerged that offer even better sound and ANC quality, the Px8 remain a fine effort with serious appeal and deserve serious consideration if you are buying at this level."

And fortunately, that premium level is a whole lot lower right now, thanks to this Amazon deal that shaves off a substantial £200 from the Px8's full price.

So if you want a premium pair of wireless headphones that deliver every bit of their luxury performance, pick up these hugely capable wireless headphones at a not-so-luxury price before it's too late...

MORE:

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Px8 review

These are the best audiophile headphones for true music lovers

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 vs Apple AirPods Max: which wireless headphones are better?