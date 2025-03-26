Enjoy five-star Sennheiser sound quality for less thanks to this tempting wireless headphones deal

With the Amazon Spring Sale in full swing, now is a fantastic time to bag yourself some pretty tasty discounts on the best hi-fi, home cinema, television and home audio equipment. With that in mind, we've just spotted that a pair of the best wireless headphones have dropped in price.

That means you can pick up the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones for only £210 at Amazon. This isn't the cheapest price we've ever seen them, but considering they were £300 when we first tested them, this is quite a tempting discount indeed. Did we also mention that we gave them a full five stars when we reviewed the black colourway? With spring upon us, now is the perfect time to bust out those upbeat tunes.

Best Sennheiser wireless headphones deal

If you need more than a slashed RRP to help make your decision, head over to our in-depth Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review. If you want the abridged version, you'll be happy to discover that the Momentum 4 are a clean, neutral and musical pair of Bluetooth cans, demonstrating a well-balanced tonal quality that offers crisp highs, detailed mids, and some impressively controlled bass.

One of the standout features of the Momentum 4 Wireless is an impressive 60-hour battery life with both Bluetooth and active noise cancellation switched on. The Momentum 4 Wireless also support aptX Adaptive, with effective ANC performance that especially excels when using the automatically adjusting 'Adaptive Mode'.

Sennheiser has equipped the Momentum 4 with a host of useful features accessible through the companion Smart Control app. Sound Zones, for instance, lets users create profiles with specific EQ and noise isolation levels that automatically activate based on location.

Performance aside, most users will find them comfortable and easy to get along with – we found the wide headband effectively distributes pressure, preventing discomfort during extended wear, while the ear cups were also praised for their secure yet comfortable fit.

At £210 at Amazon, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer amazing quality at a fantastic price. For those in the market for a pair of premium wireless headphones, this isn't a deal to be missed.

