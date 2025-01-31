The Sony LinkBuds Open have only just launched – but boy, do we have a deal for you. For just £149 at Amazon, you can save £30 on this clever wireless pair. Or, if you want to save another £6, you can grab the white model for £143. It's a super attractive price when you take a look at Sony's direct competitors; the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, or the Huawei FreeClip – all currently pricier options.

In fact, there are three LinkBuds models on offer right now, with the Sony LinkBuds Fit down to just £114 at Amazon. Plus, the Open's predecessor, the Sony LinkBuds are now just £87 at Amazon. Considering they used to be £150, and Sony still price them at £119, it's a hell of a deal.

Sony LinkBuds Open: £179 £149 at Amazon (save £30)

The Sony LinkBuds Open are the brand's open-style twist on the earbuds market. This open design lets in external sounds for greater awareness, but without skimping on comfort or style. Packed out with features, which we'll get into below, they're a solid alternative to traditional wireless earbuds – now with £30 off.

Sony's LinkBuds Open are the brand's latest offering to the competitive open earbud market. In our full review, we gave them four stars and praised the set for being "cleverly designed, extremely comfortable and well-stocked with features". So, to see them enjoying a £30 discount already, despite only really just hitting the market, we couldn't help but share.

With an impressive line-up preceding this newest entry, the LinkBuds Open needed to prove their worth on release, and while we noted that "their overall musical performance doesn't quite match similarly priced rivals", this discount price ensures they're a competitive offering.

We praised the Sony LinkBuds Open for their design – which is both comfortable and secure – as well as the balanced midrange reproduction, healthy stack of features, and some much appreciated adjustments to the 'doughnut' ring driver configuration of the very first LinkBuds (which we've mentioned are also on sale for just £87 at Amazon).

Feature-wise, there might not be any noise cancelling here, but there's certainly a decent amount of battery life, with eight hours on a single charge, or 22 with the case, impressive handling of voice calls, Bluetooth Multipoint, head gesture controls, Sony 360 Reality Audio and auto play/pause.

It's surprising to see a discount given that these only just hit the market, but we shan't complain and instead, we'll tell you again, they're just £149 at Amazon right now.

