These five-star Sony earbuds are going cheap – but we would buy a different pair

News
By Contributions from published

Actually more expensive than their successor

Sony WF-C510 in black and Sony WF-C500 in coral next to each other
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sony WF-C500 are great wireless earbuds, especially at this discounted Spring Deal Days price – but don't buy them.

Because while the £44 at Amazon deal might look tempting, their successors are even cheaper.

That's right, you can pick up the superior WF-C510 for £40 – that's £4 less than you would pay for the older, worse model. Staggering.

Best Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C510was £55now £40 at Amazon (Save £15)What Hi-Fi? Awards winnerRead our Sony WF-C510 deal

Sony WF-C510 was £55 now £40 at Amazon (Save £15)
Sony's successors to the C500 are better in practically every way – they're smaller and lighter, with a more robust Bluetooth connection and Multipoint for pairing with multiple devices at once. Plus they sound better. The best deal is on the yellow pair. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Sony WF-C510 deal

View Deal

The Sony WF-C500 are a tough act to follow, but Sony has pulled it off.

The follow-up WF-C510 offer more advanced features like Bluetooth Multipoint and an Ambient Sound Mode, which lets in outside sounds without having to take out the earbuds.

These are the only pair of earbuds without active noise cancellation to offer this feature.

Their battery life is slightly longer than the C500's too, with 11 hours from the buds and the same again from the case. That makes for a total battery life that's two hours more than their predecessor's.

Crucially, they sound better too. By keeping the C500's musicality and rhythmic abilities, but creating an overall richer, more well-rounded sound, Sony has crafted a superb audio experience.

They even make their predecessors sound a little lean and diminutive in scale.

The C510 are also better at capturing dynamic shifts, while their midrange and treble are also superior, sounding more refined and subtle.

So, better all round, then. The C500 are still a great pair of 'buds, but at this cheaper price, the C510 are the definition of a no-brainer.

MORE:

Read our Sony WF-C510 review

Sony WF-C510 vs C500: which are better?

The best wireless earbuds you can buy

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sony WF-C500 vs Sony WF-C700N vs Sony WF-1000XM5
Best Sony earbuds 2025: our reviewers' 5 recommendations
Sony LinkBuds Fit in-ear headphones
Getting into fitness? Save over £50 on Sony's stellar, super-secure sporty wireless earbuds
Sony WF-C700N held in the hand
I can’t wait for new flagship Sony wireless earbuds – but I’m more excited about its leaked cheaper pair
Sony WF-C510 in-ear headphones
Best budget wireless earbuds 2025: top affordable pairs tested by our experts
Sony WF-C510 in-ear headphones
Best cheap wireless headphones 2025, tested by our experts
White Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds in the hand over a red table with their case partially visible in the background.
Best cheap headphones 2025: great music quality on a budget
Latest in Wireless Earbuds
The AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 in their charging cases standing side by side on a wooden surface with a hand out flat behind them.
All three current in-ear AirPods are up to 32% off at Amazon – here's which pair you should buy
HMD amped buds in blue on a blue background
Never worry about your smartphone running out of juice again: these earbuds' charging case has a super-useful feature
The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro in a black carry case, next to white and silver carry cases, on a grey background.
The world's first wi-fi earbuds are here... but there's a catch
Sony WF-C700N held in the hand
I can’t wait for new flagship Sony wireless earbuds – but I’m more excited about its leaked cheaper pair
Sony WF-C700N held in the hand
Sony WF-C700N sequel leak teases improved ANC and battery, but will they get better codec support?
Final ZE3000 SV ANC earbuds
Hate that blocked feeling? Final’s wireless earbuds have a Comfort ANC mode to help take the pressure off
Latest in News
RCA Roku TV 24-inch (RK24HF1) small TV
My favourite kitchen TV has dropped to under £100 for Amazon Spring Deal Days
Sony XR-48A90K
Amazon has slashed the price of this five-star Sony OLED, but we have found an even better deal
Fiio FX17 in-ear headphones
Fiio's flagship in-ear headphones are packed full of drivers to put your music in pole position
Apple AirPods Max 2024 in blue finish on bookshelf
Lossless audio and wired listening finally comes to AirPods Max
iFi Valkyrie in gold with a laptop
iFi's flagship iDSD Valkyrie DAC/amp teases cutting-edge tech for a sound that's worthy of Valhalla
Amazon Spring Deal Days 2025 promotional image with Amazon boxes
Amazon Big Spring Sale live: our TV and headphone experts’ real-time buying advice