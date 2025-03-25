The Sony WF-C500 are great wireless earbuds, especially at this discounted Spring Deal Days price – but don't buy them.

Because while the £44 at Amazon deal might look tempting, their successors are even cheaper.

That's right, you can pick up the superior WF-C510 for £40 – that's £4 less than you would pay for the older, worse model. Staggering.

Best Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C510 was £55 now £40 at Amazon (Save £15)

Sony's successors to the C500 are better in practically every way – they're smaller and lighter, with a more robust Bluetooth connection and Multipoint for pairing with multiple devices at once. Plus they sound better. The best deal is on the yellow pair. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-C510 deal

The Sony WF-C500 are a tough act to follow, but Sony has pulled it off.

The follow-up WF-C510 offer more advanced features like Bluetooth Multipoint and an Ambient Sound Mode, which lets in outside sounds without having to take out the earbuds.

These are the only pair of earbuds without active noise cancellation to offer this feature.

Their battery life is slightly longer than the C500's too, with 11 hours from the buds and the same again from the case. That makes for a total battery life that's two hours more than their predecessor's.

Crucially, they sound better too. By keeping the C500's musicality and rhythmic abilities, but creating an overall richer, more well-rounded sound, Sony has crafted a superb audio experience.

They even make their predecessors sound a little lean and diminutive in scale.

The C510 are also better at capturing dynamic shifts, while their midrange and treble are also superior, sounding more refined and subtle.

So, better all round, then. The C500 are still a great pair of 'buds, but at this cheaper price, the C510 are the definition of a no-brainer.

