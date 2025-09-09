If you've been thinking about investing in some of the best cheap headphones, you may be considering the multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winning, five-star Sony WF-C700N.

And while we'd normally recommend the newer Sony WF-C710N buds, which have taken everything we know and love about their predecessors and cranked it up a notch, we'd opt for the older model if you're looking to save money as a very enticing deal live right now.

Specifically, the C710N are just £84 right now, which is an excellent price, but when you compare it to the WF-C700N for just £60 at Amazon, it's a seriously close call which you should get.

So much so, that if you need a set now and don't want to wait for the C710N to drop any lower (and they haven't done yet), then we'd actually recommend picking up the discounted C700N while stocks last.

Save £40 Sony WF-C700N: was £100 now £60 at Amazon The Sony WF-C700N were our Product of the Year for 2023 and 2024 combining comfort, ANC and sensational sound quality into these affordable wireless buds. For the money, their spread of abilities makes them a no-brainer, especially considering you can now secure them for £40 off in Black. It's £9 more for other colours.

Sony dominates a wildly competitive sector when it comes to the best wireless earbuds and the WF-C700N are a clear demonstration of the brand's talent in crafting excellent-sounding buds.

But, while the C700N lost the top spot on our list, since the newer WF-C710N hit the market, they're still a solid pick, especially if you're looking to save on price (plus, they're still the best headphones for exercise).

The C700N are back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Award winners for a multitude of reasons and those still remain true today.

They're incredibly comfortable, they offer refined presentation, detailed, dynamic and musical sound and they're lovely to use.

Feature-wise, the C700N boast decent active noise-cancelling, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint and Adaptive Sound Control which allows the buds to automatically switches listening modes depending on your location.

Plus, Sony's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) can be turned on (and we suggest you do) to upscale low-res digital audio files to higher quality.

And when it comes to sound, we said in our full review: "There’s a fantastic sense of power and drive on display that grabs your attention and hooks you into the song. But it’s not all about the bass. The WF-C700 still favour a balanced presentation overall."

Each step up in Sony's range understandably offers a step up in performance to justify each model's price and position in the category.

But if you don't fancy spending more on the newer model right now, the C700N are still a fantastic alternative and they'll only cost you £60 at Amazon. A win-win.

