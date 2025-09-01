The Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 wireless earbuds are back to the lowest-ever price for a limited time – save £50!

In the market for buds that will give you robust, powerful and entertaining sound? This deal could be right up your street.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 wireless earbuds have dropped to just £169 at Amazon – the lowest price we've ever seen.

While they missed out on a fifth star in our review due to the tough competition from rivals, at this price, they are seriously worth considering.

You'll have to be quick though: Amazon has this listed as a 'limited time deal'; so while we don't know how long that means, it certainly won't be for ever!

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 buds sit in the premium space as an affordable alternative to Bowers & Wilkins Pi8. And they have just got even more affordable.

For only £169 at Amazon, the Pi6 cost £180 less than their costlier sibling, but design-wise, there's really not much difference – same shape, dimensions and even weight.

In our review, we say: “Everything here just oozes class, and while it's hard to make plastic sound or feel particularly premium or glamorous, Bowers does an excellent job of making the Pi6's smooth, slightly glossy exterior seem enticing.”

And we're happy to report that when it comes to features, the Pi6 won't let you down either, especially when it comes to noise-cancelling capabilities.

While one of their biggest rivals, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, holds the top spot for ANC, the B&W buds have a seriously impressive offering, softening most background noises if not entirely eliminating them.

A couple of minor caveats: they lack spatial audio and wireless charging.

Instead, the Pi6 are focused on other sonic considerations such as handling 24-bit/96kHz audio transmission, thanks to aptX Adaptive codec support alongside the standard AAC and SBC codecs.

And when it comes to battery life, the Pi6 can contend with the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5, matching figures of around 8 hours with ANC on, 24 hours with the charging case and a 15-minute fast charge that will give you two hours of playback.

For audio, the Pi6’s 12mm drive units are essentially scaled-down versions of the ones found in the five-star Px7 S2e over-ears and give the buds their own distinct flavour.

After testing, we said: “A powerful, full-bodied pair of earbuds, they bring ample music to your tunes which, especially when paired with the right songs and genres, delivers a thrilling listen.”

They may not match the sparklingly clear sound of the more high-end Pi8 buds, but they are also a whole lot cheaper – especially right now, at just £169.

