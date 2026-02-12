Usually, when I'm recommending an Award-winning Technics product, it's one of the Japanese brand's excellent turntables or a slice of separates hi-fi. Not this time.

Last January, on their 60th-anniversary year, Technics released a new flagship pair of wireless earbuds – and they were so good our editor-in-chief waited all year for a decent discount.

And now we've found an even better discount – the Technics EAH-AZ100 are now available for £208 on Amazon in the black and silver colours.

Considering the buds launched at a premium £259, that's a nice 20% saving. You might want to hurry, though, as Amazon is advertising this as a limited-time deal...

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner Save 20% (£51) Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259 now £208 at Amazon With superb detail, engaging sound and excellent noise-cancelling, the Technics EAH-AZ100 are a fantastic choice for serious music fans. Add in a comfortable design and ample customisable features and you've got yourself a pair of well-thought-out, premium wireless earbuds. Deal price available on black and silver finishes only

While the Technics EAH-AZ100 launched at a more premium price than several rivals, our audio and hi-fi team felt their sonic talents justified the added expense after house of rigorous in-house testing.

"It’s the elevated performance that combines the Technics’ strengths of clarity, detail and spaciousness with the punch, presence and dynamic impact we were hoping for that clinches the deal," reads our Technics EAH-AZ100 review.

The EAH-AZ100 achieves this performance thanks in part to a new 10mm “Magnetic Fluid Driver” that delivers clearer sound and improvements across the frequencies, with greater low-end power and smoother mids and high frequencies.

To top it all off, the EAH-AZ100 are small, light and comfortable over long periods, with fully customisable touch controls to change audio modes, playback and volume any way you want.

We found the Bluetooth connection to be solid and stable, while the buds support SBC, AAC and the LC3 codec (which supports LE (Low Energy) Audio). Sony's LDAC codec is also on offer, which allows you to stream in higher quality from compatible music sources such as portable music players or select smartphones.

Battery life is a competitive ten hours from a single charge, and there's Bluetooth multipoint and Auracast transmission.

Noise-cancelling is also excellent. They don't quite beat the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), but certainly drive them close, muffling the outside world like heavy snowfall while leaving your music sounding crisp and even.

The Technics EAH-AZ100 won a What Hi-Fi? Award for the best wireless earbuds over £250. They're no longer over £250, but the sentiment still stands – they're the best premium earbuds available if you have the cash. Get them now for £208 at Amazon.

