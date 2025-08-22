Sony's five-star wireless earbuds drop to their best price since Prime Day

"Once again, [Sony] has managed to elevate the performance of its budget earbuds to another level." That was our conclusion when we reviewed the Sony WF-C710N wireless earbuds. And now they're available with a rare discount.

They're currently just £85 at Currys. That's only their second discount, by our counting, the previous one being during last month's Prime Day. It's a great price for a great pair of earbuds, and we highly recommend you take advantage of it.

Sony WF-C710N wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C710N was £99 now £85 at Currys (save £14)

The Sony WF-C710N have it all – impactful but controlled bass, a great sense of musicality, detail and dynamics in spades and excellent noise cancellation. And now they have a nice discount, including on the awesome Glass Blue finish. Happy bank holiday! Five stars

True, this price isn't quite as low as the £79 they hit during last month's Prime Day. But it's still money off a five-star pair of earbuds.

The WF-C710N are a little bulkier than their predecessors (the Award-winning C700N), but that's in order to cram in an extra mic for noise cancelling duties.

They have a more recent version of Bluetooth, and like the C700N they support Bluetooth Multipoint for seamlessly switching between connected devices.

Also on the menu are touch controls, auto pause and wear detection. So they're certainly feature-packed.

Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor makes for more effective noise cancellation, especially across the midrange and lower frequencies. And Precise Voice Pickup tech makes for clear hands-free calls.

As for the sound, let's just say this – we had high expectations, and they were met. "There's a weight, solidity and fullness in the bass which makes the WF-C700N sound lightweight and a little top-heavy," we wrote in our WF-C710N review.

Remember, that's the same C700N that won multiple Product of the Year Awards.

The C710N's detail levels are excellent, and the bass is tight and punchy, with plenty of authority. Add in Sony's trademark musicality and you have a sonic performance that's worth every penny. Especially for just £85 at Currys.

