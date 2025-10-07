If you're looking for the best wireless earbuds currently on sale, you should at least consider the Sony WF-1000XM5. The five-star earbuds have dropped to £179 at Amazon thanks to the mega retailer's Prime Big Deals Day sales event.

That's an £80 saving on some of the best flagship wireless earbuds we've ever heard. We expect a new pair of flagship Sony buds, the WF-1000XM6, to land at some point in the near future, but for now, this is the best price you'll find on the best buds Sony makes.

Best Prime Day Sony WF-1000XM5 deal

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have scooped multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards since they arrived in 2023, earning a reputation as some of the best wireless earbuds on the market and cementing their legacy as possibly the finest wire-free in-ears Sony has ever made. That's high praise considering the legacy of the esteemed WF-1000 line.

The WF-1000XM5 have earned those flowers. The flagship buds offer a comprehensive feature set and a sonic performance that is clearer and more detailed than their price-compatible rivals. Getting a decent seal can be tricky, but if you can get them in your ears, the sound they produce really is class leading at this level.

As we said in our review: "If you’re looking for the clearest and most detailed sonic performance on the market right now, then the WF-1000XM5 produce it, and by quite some distance". That's before we mention just how musical, dynamically capable and spacious they sound; it's a tough balance to strike, but the XM5 manage it superbly.

For features, they're packed out. There's hi-res audio and Sony 360 Reality Audio spatial listening, as well as dynamic head tracking, LDAC support and Multipoint Bluetooth.

Sony's DSEE Extreme processing algorithm is also onboard to try and fill in the gaps of detail found in low quality music files, while Adaptive Sound Control automatically alters the amount of ambient sound you hear.

While we're on the subject, noise cancelling is superb, and while it won't cocoon you in silence quite like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) will, it's a comprehensive, professional effort from Sony.

Add in an eight-hour battery life from the buds and a further 16 hours from the case, and you're looking at a hugely attractive package.

