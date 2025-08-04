Snap up Bowers & Wilkins' "powerful-sounding" Pi6 wireless buds for £189 thanks to this wireless earbuds deal

If you're looking for wireless earbuds that blend comfort, style and performance, then the Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 are a good option to put on your shortlist.

Now at £189 at Sevenoaks, they're down from £219. In our Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 review, we described them as "handsome buds with powerful sound to match".

It's fair to say that we've seen them cheaper, £169 to be exact, but at today's deal price, they're still good value for money.

Best Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 wireless earbuds deal

Here's a compliment to the Pi6: they remind us of the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, at least from the outside. When placed side by side, it’s pretty tricky to tell the Pi6 apart from their flagship cousins thanks to their similar dimensions and classy, premium-feeling construction.

There's no shortage of features, either. General noise-cancelling capabilities are solid, and while there's no spatial audio implementation, the Pi6 can handle 24-bit/96kHz files thanks to their aptX Adaptive support.

Call quality is strong, and 24 hours of total battery life (with two hours of playtime offered from a 15-minute charge) is enough to keep up with the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5.

We’d like to see a bit more ANC customisation, as there’s no way of altering the strength of the noise cancelling via the accompanying Music app. There are also only two – a standard mode and a more transparent pass-through setting – offered here.

The Pi6’s 12mm drivers are scaled-down versions of the units found in the five-star Px7 S2e over-ears, lending the buds a powerful, robust character that excels with certain genres.

Rock, hip-hop and big orchestral numbers fare especially well thanks to the buds' potent sound, but there's enough detail and bass snap to keep all comers happy.

To quote from our review: "A powerful, full-bodied pair of earbuds, they bring ample muscle to your tunes, which, especially when paired with the right songs and genres, delivers a thrilling listen."

They might not quite have the clarity of the Technics EAH-AZ100 or the outright musicality of the Sony WF-1000XM5, but the B&Ws are "still thrillingly enthusiastic and front-footed".

At £189 at Sevenoaks, this is a good price for a capable pair of wireless earbuds.

MORE:

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Pi6: which B&W wireless earbuds should you choose?

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds: top pairs tested by our reviewers

19 of the best Bowers & Wilkins products of all time