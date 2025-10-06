If you're looking for a pair of good-sounding earbuds that also boast unbelievable battery life, then we highly recommend the Cambridge Audio Melomania M100.

Not only are they some of the best wireless earbuds around, but they're also discounted down to £99 at Amazon. That's a huge £70 saving on the price when we tested them.

Even though they'd benefit from a touch more drive, the M100 are crowd-pleasing buds with decent ANC, a comfortable design and a pretty appealing price tag to go with them.

Best Cambridge Melomania M100 earbuds deal

The Cambridge Audio M100 have a great set of features.

The headline grabber is battery life, with ten hours offered from the buds with ANC on, going up to 16 hours with ANC off, and a whopping total of 52 hours with the charging case. This compares to only eight hours per charge and 24 hours total on the five-star Sony WF-1000XM5.

Noise cancelling is effectively implemented (even if transparency mode could be improved), while multipoint connectivity and a gaming mode for low latency help you feel like you're getting your money's worth.

With Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, there’s even support for aptX Lossless CD-quality streams and next-gen Auracast. Oh, and there's the small matter of having comedy legend Matt Berry doing the earbuds' voice prompts – a bonus!

On sound quality, we praised their overall even tonal balance, as well as the clean, smooth, and composed sound.

We said in our review: "These Cambridge Audio buds are impressively detailed and clear, with every drum snap, synth crackle, and breathy vocal coming through with crisp detail. It’s a very clean sound too, allowing us to turn the volume up to levels we really shouldn’t recommend without getting too fatigued."

In terms of dynamics, we felt that the M100 "could do with an energy shot to better relay the momentum and rhythmic drive of songs," but that relaxed presentation lends to their easy-going presentation.

If that's not enough, the M100 are comfy to wear thanks to their ample choice of five ear tip sizes, including silicone and foam options, and with on-bud touch controls that work well.

If all that sounds appealing, head over to Amazon to take advantage of this super saving.

