If you're in the market for wireless earbuds with premium features at a mid-range price, there’s a deal on the Technics EAH-AZ40M2 that is worth your attention. These stylish buds have dropped to £99 at Amazon (for the black and silver colour options) – a solid £30 saving from their usual £129 RRP.

This isn't quite as low as their all-time low price of £88.99 (seen last July), but it's still a substantial discount on feature-packed earbuds from a respected audio brand.

Technics EAH-AZ40M2 was £129 now £99 at Amazon (save £30)

Like their more expensive counterparts, the Technics EAH-AZ40M2 are an attractive, sonically satisfying pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds that once again service you with an open, spacious presentation alongside a surprisingly well-stocked larder of very decent features. As we stated in our review: "If you desire that clean, unobtrusive Technics sound at the lowest price currently available, the AZ40M2 really make a solid case for themselves."

The EAH-AZ40M2 represent the most affordable option in Technics' current wireless earbud lineup, sitting below the EAH-AZ60M2 and the flagship EAH-AZ80. And, crucially, at under £100, they offer impressive value with several premium features that have trickled down from their pricier siblings.

They earned a respectable four stars in our review, in which we praise their open, spacious sound, alongside their well-made and comfortable design. We are particularly impressed by the inclusion of three-way Bluetooth multipoint connectivity – a feature not always found at this price point – which allows seamless connection to multiple devices simultaneously.

Another standout feature is the support for the high-quality LDAC Bluetooth codec, which enables higher-resolution audio transmission than many competitors offer. Indeed, it's something that even its new Sony WF-C710N rivals can’t match.

Battery life is respectable too, with seven hours of playback from the buds alone, and up to 24 hours total with the charging case (reduced to 5.5 hours and 18 hours total with ANC enabled).

The EAH-AZ40M2 come in three attractive finishes – Silver, Black, or Rose Gold – with a chic design that could certainly pass for a more expensive offering. Again, note that only the silver and black versions are currently on offer at Amazon.

As for the touch-sensitive controls, they are fully customisable via Technics' companion app, offering impressive flexibility for earbuds at this price point.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Where the Technics don't quite match class leaders such as the Sony WF-C710N, is in their handling of musical dynamics and timing. While they excel at creating a broad, clean soundstage with excellent detail and organisation – particularly beneficial for subtle, spacious compositions – they lack a bit of the punch and emotional engagement that their rivals can deliver with more energetic music.

The bass performance was also noted as being slightly limp compared with competitors, suggesting that there could be a little more power, focus and robustness to complement the refined mid and upper ranges.

Having said that, if you appreciate Technics' signature clean, spacious sound presentation and value features such as LDAC codec support and three-device multipoint connectivity, these earbuds still represent excellent value at their current £99 price point.

For those who want more dynamic punch and emotional engagement, the Sony WF-C710N remain strong alternatives at around the same price – but the Technics EAH-AZ40M2 still serves up a compelling package for the right listener.

MORE:

Read our full Technics EAH-AZ40M2 review

Best wireless earbuds 2025 : quality in-ears for every budget