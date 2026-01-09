According to Bowers & Wilkins, “David Beckham wears Pi6.” If that does it for you, then you'll be glad to hear that you can snap up the Pi6 wireless earbuds for just £149 at Amazon.

If, on the other hand, you're not compelled to do whatever the ex-England football superstar does, then you'll be glad to hear that the buds actually offer robust, powerful and entertaining sound.

Whatever reason you have for buying them, we can all agree that a generous £70 off is a win for everyone. Get them while stocks last.

Save £70 Bowers & Wilkins Pi6: was £219 now £149 at Amazon The enthusiastic, detailed, and comfortable four-star buds return back to their 2025 Black Friday price of a shade under £150. The discount is only for the Storm Grey version, although if you prefer green, then they're only £20 more.

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 buds sit in the premium space as an affordable alternative to the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8. And they have just got even more affordable.

For only £169 at Amazon, the Pi6 cost £180 less than their costlier sibling, but design-wise, there's really not much difference – same shape, dimensions, and even weight.

In our review, we say: “Everything here just oozes class, and while it's hard to make plastic sound or feel particularly premium or glamorous, Bowers does an excellent job of making the Pi6's smooth, slightly glossy exterior seem enticing.”

And we're happy to report that when it comes to features, the Pi6 won't let you down either, especially when it comes to noise-cancelling capabilities.

While one of their biggest rivals, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, holds the top spot for ANC, the B&W buds have a seriously impressive offering, softening most background noises if not entirely eliminating them.

A couple of minor caveats: they lack spatial audio and wireless charging.

Instead, the Pi6 are focused on other sonic considerations, such as handling 24-bit/96kHz audio transmission, thanks to aptX Adaptive codec support alongside the standard AAC and SBC codecs.

And when it comes to battery life, the Pi6 can contend with the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5, matching figures of around 8 hours with ANC on, 24 hours with the charging case and a 15-minute fast charge that will give you two hours of playback.

For audio, the Pi6’s 12mm drive units are essentially scaled-down versions of the ones found in the five-star Px7 S2e over-ears and give the buds their own distinct flavour.

After testing, we said: “A powerful, full-bodied pair of earbuds, they bring ample music to your tunes, which, especially when paired with the right songs and genres, delivers a thrilling listen.”

They may not match the sparklingly clear sound of the more high-end Pi8 buds, but they are also a whole lot cheaper – especially right now, at just £169.

MORE:

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 review

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 vs Pi6: which B&W wireless earbuds should you choose?

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds: top pairs tested by our reviewers