Quick! The five-star Apple AirPods Pro 2 drop to £189 for a limited time – their lowest price this year

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are quite possibly the best AirPods you can get right now, and certainly the best wireless earbuds the Californian brand currently makes. Now that they're currently sporting a tasty discount, we'd urge lovers of all things Apple to take a look.

For just £189 at Amazon, you can grab this five-star pair for £40 less than their usual retail price of £229. Sure, it's not quite as good as the Black Friday deal that saw them £10 cheaper, but it's certainly the best price we've seen so far this year.

Discounts as epic as this on Apple products don't come around very often, so you'll have to act fast to secure this limited-time deal.

Best Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds deal

The AirPods Pro 2 are the buds that sprung Apple into five-star territory after a swathe of four-star reviews. For us, they're the best in-ear AirPods you can get right now (the over-ear Apple AirPods Max are also five-star winners), boasting top noise-cancelling capabilities, a healthy feature set and stellar sound for just £189.

The Pro 2 excel in pretty much every key area of wireless performance. We're talking a longer total battery life of around 30 hours and intuitive use with iOS devices, as well as solid voice call quality and wireless charging capabilities.

Then there's the Pro 2's mightily impressive noise cancelling capabilities, which, while not quite on the same level as Bose's best, dampens external noises in a way that feels natural and comprehensive. Noise cancelling also offers new additions like Adaptive Transparency for reducing loud noises whilst in Transparency Mode to keep you aware of your surroundings.

Sonically, the AirPods Pro 2 are a cut above their in-ear stablemates. There's clarity and detail to be found, but what impressed us during our tests was how rich and powerful the Pro 2 were capable of sounding. They're also rhythmically adept, adding a feeling of drive and propulsion to tunes and giving your music the energy and momentum it needs in order to feel truly exciting.

As we stated in our review: "We knew Apple was serious about sound when we heard the AirPods Max headphones, and it’s fantastic to see it bring that level of quality performance to the more affordable AirPods Pro range."

Now they're even more affordable with this super deal from Amazon. Check it out and start saving.

MORE:

Read our full AirPods Pro 2 review

Check out the best wireless earbuds: tried and tested

Apple AirPods 4 vs AirPods Pro 2: what are the differences?