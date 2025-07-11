Although we're approaching the end of Amazon Prime Day, deals are still hanging around, but the question is for how long?

One saving I think is guaranteed to disappear in the next twenty-four hours is this brilliant discount on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024).

The Twilight Blue and Chilled Lilac finishes are available for just £117 on Amazon (the black and white versions are both £139), which beats their previous low price of £130.

Considering we originally tested them at £180 in October last year, I think the saving is just too good to let pass you by. And I think the price is almost guaranteed to go back up once Prime Day is over, if not sooner!

Best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds deal

Last chance! Save £63 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024): was £180 now £117 at Amazon Bose's entry-level noise-cancelling earbuds are brilliant. Comfort levels are excellent, the ANC is better than anything we've heard at this price, and sound quality is superb. With £63 off, you're getting serious wireless pedigree in a five-star package. You'll need to be quick, though! Five stars

As we stated in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) review, "If it's drive and musicality you’re after, then the [Bose] deliver in spades. They’re powerful and punchy performers that build an entertaining sound on the foundations of robust low frequencies, an expressive midrange and controlled highs." At this level, you'll struggle to do better.

They are immensely comfortable and secure earbuds – mix and match the provided tips and stability bands, and we think you'll find the perfect fit.

They are a little bulkier than some other models we've tested, though, so those with smaller ears will need to make sure they're not too big.

Bose claims a solid 8.5 hours of battery life per charge for the buds, with the charging case offering another two and a half charges, decent numbers which see the QC Earbuds outperform many pricier rivals.

The buds support Bluetooth 5.3, SBC and AAC codecs, but there’s no aptX HD support, which shouldn't be seen as a deal-breaker.

Of course, the big draw here is noise cancelling, and the Bose are simply excellent with the buds blocking out a huge chunk of external noise when you're out and about.

If you want the Bose ANC experience at a great price, I wouldn't hesitate to recommend the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024), especially now they're at a new record-low of just £117 at Amazon. Grab them before the price jumps back up!

