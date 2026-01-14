While all eyes may be on Sony for the rumoured imminent launch of the WF-1000XM6, the brand has seen a quiet discount on the other side of the price landscape.

The Sony WF-C510 have dropped to £33 at Smart Home Sounds, the lowest price we've seen for these budget buds.

That's 40 per cent off the test price of £55, and might just be the cheapest way to get your hands on a What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

You'll have to bear in mind that the only colour in stock at this price is blue, though we find them to be a welcome change from the usual black or white offerings.

The five-star Sony WF-C510 are our top pick of the best budget wireless earbuds, particularly for their 11 hours of battery life that can be doubled with the case.

That's far from the only feature on board, however, with other highlights including intuitive touch controls, Multipoint Bluetooth (to connect to two sources simultaneously), IPX4 water resistance, the ability to use each bud independently, and the ability to tweak EQ settings via the Sony Headphones App.

Perhaps the biggest attraction of the WF-C510, however, is just how brilliant they sound at this bargain price.

"We test them with a range of genres and the Sonys just go about their business," our Sony WF-C510 review reads.

"You can tell the WF-C510 are part of the Sony family, such is their musicality and rhythmic ability – even complex pieces of music don’t unravel and their sense of timing and ability to just get into the groove of a song works with any music you play through them."

Our only gripe was with a rather cheap finish, though we did find the earbuds to be impressively compact and comfortable to use.

A £33 price tag may not invite high expectations, but the Sony WF-C510 over-deliver with plenty of features, excellent comfort and great sound. Get the Award-winners with 40 per cent off at Smart Home Sounds now.

