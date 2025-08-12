Hurry! Save £50 on these five-star Bowers & Wilkins wireless earbuds – before it's too late

The Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 are some of the best wireless earbuds we have tested, and are a great choice for those who consider themselves a bit of an audiophile.

And right now, they are just £299 at Amazon. That is one of the lowest prices we have ever seen (beaten only by £297) and a whopping £50 saving on the normal price.

So, if you find yourself in the market for premium buds that will outperform a lot of the competition, these What Hi-Fi? Award winners are sure to impress.

And you are spoiled for choice as far as finishes go: Dove White, Anthracite Black and Jade Green are all available at this excellent price.

From the moment we got our hands on the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless earbuds, we were impressed. The Pi7s didn't have the same appeal, so B&W went back to the drawing board and came up with these superb successors to become its flagship pair.

They are more expensive than some of their biggest rivals, such as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM5, which is why this discount reducing the price to just £299 at Amazon has caught our eye.

They offer serious performance across the board, from dynamic insight to genuine rhythmic drive, which can keep you entertained for the duration of the buds' 6.5 hours of battery life, which extends to 20 hours with the charging case.

The charging case also has a neat trick. It can accept audio signals via a USB-C socket and wirelessly ‘retransmit’ them to the earbuds. That means you can beam the audio from a different source when you're in a place that struggles to get signal (an aircraft, say, or at the gym).

There is also support for Bluetooth 5.4, the inclusion of AptX Adaptive support at up to 24-bit/96kHz and also aptX Lossless. Plus, the active noise cancelling uses the same technology as B&W's Px8 over-ears, which can be switched off entirely or popped into Transparency mode.

And all this creates five-star natural, refined sound that led us to say in our full review: “Their wonderfully sophisticated, balanced and transparent sound delivers a level of insight that’s rare in wireless earbuds. You do have to pay for that quality but, ultimately, we think it’s a price worth paying.”

And fortunately, you can pay a little less for them right now with £50 off at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review

These are the best wireless earbuds we have tested

And the best audiophile headphones