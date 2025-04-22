Hurry! Five-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds return to their record-low price

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds might be the overall winner in our guide to the best noise-cancelling earbuds but if you're looking to get the best value for your money, then you should go for the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) instead.

A new Amazon deal sees these audio beauties drop from £180 to just £130. Considering their five-star status, outstanding sonic performance, and excellent ANC (active noise cancelling) abilities, this represents unbelievably good value.

Best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024): was £180 now £130 at Amazon It would be easy to equate entry-level status with poor quality but that's definitely not the case with the QuietComfort earbuds from Bose. Comfort levels are excellent and the noise-cancelling is better than anything we've heard at this price. With £50 off, you're getting serious wireless pedigree in a five-star package. Five stars Deal also available at Currys and John Lewis.

The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) bring Bose's expert knack for ANC to an affordable, comfortable pair of wireless in-ears. Occupying a mid-range gap in the market at the £100-£200 level, they're exceptional performers.

They are immensely comfortable and secure buds, with almost all members of our test team finding that the QuietComfort Earbuds lock in tight without intruding too far into your ear canal. Mix and match the provided tips and stability bands, and we think you'll find the perfect fit, no problem.

Bose claims 8.5 hours of battery life per charge for the buds, with the charging case offering another two and a half charges, decent numbers which see the QC Earbuds outperform many pricier alternatives. The buds support Bluetooth 5.3, SBC and AAC codecs, but there’s no aptX HD support which shouldn't be seen as a deal-breaker. This being Bose, the big draw is noise cancelling, and once again we're reminded of why the US brand is a class leader in this field; the performance is superb with the buds blocking out a huge chunk of external noise during your daily activities.

Sound-wise, the brilliant buds are a triumph. As we stated in our review, "If it's drive and musicality you’re after, then the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) deliver in spades. They’re powerful and punchy performers that build an entertaining sound on the foundations of robust low frequencies, an expressive midrange and controlled highs." In this price bracket, you'd struggle to do better.

If you want Bose brilliance at an attractive price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend the QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) at full price, let alone £129 at Amazon. Grab them while this deal is still available.

