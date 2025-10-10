Get £10 off the Huawei FreeBuds 7i

What Hi-Fi? created this content as part of a paid partnership with Huawei. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of What Hi-Fi?

You no longer need to spend big money to get a great pair of wireless earbuds – and that's especially true if there's a deal at hand.

And in this case, there is. Huawei is offering £10 off the FreeBuds 7i, using the code AFB7I10OFF at checkout. Given that the earbuds are already discounted by £20, from £99 to £79, that's a total of £30 off.

Today's best Huawei FreeBuds 7i deal

You get free delivery into the bargain. And you also get free 12-month Loss Care, which gives you a 50 per cent discount on the price of a single replacement earbud, should one go walkabouts.

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i have an impressive feature set, with active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio and the promise of immersive calls.

Their Intelligent Dynamic ANC 4.0 supports second-level adaptive noise cancellation, with an extra-large air vent to absorb and cancel the sound waves generated by outside noise. Getting a secure fit is also a big part of silencing the outside world, as if your earbuds fit loosely they'll leave space for outside sounds to penetrate your ear. But with four sizes of eartip to choose from, that shouldn't be an issue.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking is enabled via the Inertial Measurement Unit, which detects the wearer's head units and adjusts the audio in real time so the sound is anchored to its source. Turn away from a screen while watching a film, say, and the sound will adjust accordingly so you hear it louder from your ear closest to the screen, and slightly quieter from the one facing away from it. Clever.

You also get unlimited spatial audio, which can 'upscale' other audio formats into spatial audio. So you're not limited to only enjoying specific spatial audio content in the more immersive format.

On sound duties are an 11mm quad-magnet dynamic driver, and the earbuds have received Hi-Res certification, confirming that they meet the standards of the Japan Audio Society (JAS) and Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) for exceeding CD quality.

A bone conduction microphone works hand-in-hand with three other high-performance mics and an AI call noise reduction algorithm to keep calls clear, even in noisy environments. And you can control the earbuds just by moving your head, so you can nod to accept an incoming call or shake your head to reject it.

We haven't tested these particular earbuds, but they do seem to offer a lot for the money. Of course, at this level, they are up against some stiff competition from the likes of the Sony WF-C710N and JBL Live Pro 2 TWS. To see more great pairs, check out the best budget wireless earbuds.