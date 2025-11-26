Here at What Hi-Fi?, we’re big fans of Black Friday discounts solely on products that we’ve tested and would recommend ourselves. So, when we see a good deal for the well-made, comfortable and spacious-sounding Technics EAH-AZ40M2 wireless earbuds, we’re delighted to pass it on to our readers.

These wireless in-ears are also easy on the eye, so why not take a look at them now they’re available for £80 at Amazon? At £50 off their original price, that represents great value.

Save £50 Technics EAH-AZ40M2: was £130 now £80 at Amazon Offering 18 hours of audio playback with ANC turned on (with the charging case), the Technics EAH-AZ40M2 provide plenty of listening time. With their broad, open sound and fine detail, any listening time is well spent, too. This lowest deal price is for the black finish only. Rose gold and silver finishes available for £85 on Amazon

The Technics EAH-AZ40M2 are solidly built, while the combination of a shiny exterior that meets a matte finish on the part leading into the ear tip gives them a stylish appearance that could easily fool you into thinking they were more expensive wireless in-ears.

One of their more notable features is three-way Bluetooth multi-point, which allows for seamlessly connecting three audio devices at once, ideal for multi-taskers. Wireless connectivity is provided via Bluetooth 5.3, and the LDAC codec is supported here, so you can stream high-resolution audio at higher data transmission rates than standard, lossy AAC Bluetooth.

The buds come with four eartip sizes to ensure a comfortable fit, while their 18-hour total battery life (with the charging case) isn’t bad either.

When we tested them at the end of 2023, we noticed they had a “broad, open sound characterised by fine detail and a knack for proper musical organisation”. We also concluded that “in providing a neutral, balanced sound, Technics’ cheapest wireless buds will appeal to anyone who wants their music to be truly given space to breathe”.

Bear in mind that we tested these four-star buds at £129, so now they’re the best part of £50 cheaper, they represent plenty of bang for your buck. There are rival Sony wireless earbuds that are also available at this price – such as the Award-winning Sony WF-C710N for £75 at Amazon, but this Technics pair offers a different flavour and a set of features that could appeal to many.

If you’re after some affordable wireless earbuds that look and sound good, have a gander at this Technics EAH-AZ40M2 deal for £80 on Amazon.

