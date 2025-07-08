If you're looking for some premium wireless earbuds with crowd-pleasing features and are dead set against getting our main affordable recommendation, the Sony WF-C710N, then this could be the Prime Day deal for you.

For just £79 at Amazon, the four-star Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 earbuds have dropped to their lowest ever price – an incredible £90 saving!

There's a few small caveats that we'll get into below on why they didn't quite achieve the full five-star rating, but for clean and detailed sound, ample features and effective ANC, this is a good price on a reliable pair of wireless earbuds.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 mark the brand's first inclusion of active noise-cancellation and it's something they achieve incredibly well.

Add that in with the fact they've got a battery life that'll beat out most rivals and you've got two excellent features straight off the bat.

Take a look at the rest of the spec sheet and you'll see Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, basic AAC and SBC codec support and compatibility with aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, next-gen Auracast and the more efficient LC3 codec.

And we have to circle back to that solid battery life. While it lasts 10 hours on a single charge with ANC on, which is already impressive, you can boost that to 16 hours with ANC off. Use the charging case and you've got a whopping 52 hours.

To compare, flagship rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM5 have eight hours, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 have 7.5 hours, and AirPods Pro 2 have just six hours of battery life (at base level).

They're not perfect though and if having some more energy and drive, better dynamic contrast and a more effective Transparency mode (that lets you hear more of your surroundings) are on your checklist, then you may want to take this into consideration.

But, in our full review, we said:

"The Melomania M100 are well-designed wireless earbuds with fun and flagship-bothering features that are worth considering at this price. They aren’t without their faults, but their clear, detailed, balanced sound and effective ANC make them an easy-going pair that’s recommendable if you don’t want to pay premium prices."

We stand by this and for the price of just £79 at Amazon, it's a seriously hard performance-per-proud price tag to beat this Prime Day. The closest are the Sony WF-C710N, which are the buds this price we recommend in our best wireless earbuds guide.

These deliver a more energetic, 'fun', sound, but aren't quite as stacked with features and are yet to get a hefty Prime Day discount.

If this deal doesn't sound quite right, make sure to keep checking our Amazon Prime Day hi-fi deals live blog as our expert team are constantly updating with the top savings they find.

