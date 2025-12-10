Some of the cheapest headphones going, and one of the best sports pairs around.

If you're short on cash this month, but need a super-cheap pair of wireless earbuds that can do some justice to your music, then we recommend considering these Earfun Air buds, which are just £23 at Amazon.

You won't find a cheaper pair that we have reviewed and given five stars to. The closest alternative is the Sony WF-C510 , which sound superior but currently cost £37 at Amazon (was £55).

Save 54% Earfun Air: was £50 now £23 at Amazon These buds are a few years old, and there are better-sounding alternatives, but at just over £20, it's hard to find a reason to say no. These are true wireless earbuds that serve up reasonable sound, and at this price, they'll make fantastic stocking fillers. Five stars

We reviewed the Earfun Air back in 2020, and were so impressed we gave them an Award. Never before had we tested just a cheap pair of wireless earbuds that sounded so great.

Nowadays Sony dominates the affordable wireless earbuds market, with its WF-C510 and WF-C710N. But this was the pair that proved that cheap didn't have to mean nasty.

They are packed with features, with Bluetooth 5.0, an impressive IPX7 waterproofing, wearer detection and a case that supports wireless charging. They don’t feel like sub-£50 earphones either, with a classy build and finish that means they could easily pass for a pricier pair.

They punch above their sonic weight too, with a pleasant and spacious presentation, admirable timing, and an enthusiastic, energetic and accurate bass performance.

"While similar budget-friendly headphones can come off somewhat congested, here the design of the driver and earpiece (which doesn’t sit too far into the ear canal) allows for a pleasant and spacious presentation," we wrote in our review.

The treble could do with a touch more refinement, but considering the price, it’s hard to be too critical of their qualities.

The obvious absence from the spec sheet is noise-cancelling, but that was unheard of on a pair of buds this cheap when they were released, and it shouldn’t stop you from seriously considering a pair.

Get those stockings filled with the Earfun Air for just £23 at Amazon.

