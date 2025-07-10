Best Prime Day Bose deals: save big on noise-cancelling wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones
Block out the noise this Prime Day
We understand that some people are wedded to a particular brand. They like the way they look, feel or sound, or they've got a sense of brand loyalty that never really goes away. Some people only ever buy Volkswagen cars, and others will only ever consider a Rega turntable. It's the way things are.
Wireless earbuds are not different, and we know there are plenty of buyers out there who will never stray from the safety of Bose's shores. It makes sense, as not only are they sound of the best-sounding headphones, they're the undisputed kings of noise cancelling. If ANC is your key priority, they make a lot of sense this Prime Day.
Best wireless earbuds
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds were £299 now £190 at Amazon (save £109)
The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are something a bit different. Their open design is perfect for those wearers for whom traditional configurations are anathema, letting in more sound to make you aware of your surroundings. They're also great value thanks to a saving of nearly 40 per cent.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds were £300 now £189 at Amazon (save £111)The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best noise-cancelling earbuds that provide a comfy fit and excellent sound quality. We called them "expensive, but worth it" in our review, and now they're £111 off, you can pretty much disregard that expensive tag altogether. Punchy, musical sound with a weighty bass for just £189 in both black and white finishes if you have a Prime membership: a true bargain for excellent noise-cancelling earbuds.
Non-Prime membership price: £200 (save £100)
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) were £180 now £117 at Amazon (save £63)
Bose's entry-level noise-cancelling earbuds are brilliant. Comfort levels are excellent, the ANC is better than anything we've heard at this price, and sound quality is superb. With £63 off, you're getting serious wireless pedigree in a five-star package. Quick, before the price goes back up!
Best over-ear headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones was £450 now £300 at Amazon (save £150)
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones sound brilliant, delivering Sony-beating noise cancelling, a good selection of useful features, a folding design, a comfortable fit and 24-hour battery life. This is a colossal deal, too, dropping down a premium pair of noise cancellers down by £150 to one of the lowest figures we've seen.
