The Beats Powerbeats 2 have leaked numerous times recently, and if the latest images are true they could have some new heart tracking features. They would go with the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature that leaked previously.

Leaker Arsène Lupin posted numerous images to X that they claim show the soon-to-be-unveiled earbuds. One image (above) shows the heart rate icon within the mobile app, suggesting that the earbuds will double up as a heart rate monitor.

The images also show the colour schemes: black, beige, orange and purple.

Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 pic.twitter.com/J9F7KTtPLMJanuary 27, 2025

Beats (which is owned by Apple) has been quite open that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will launch this year. Last year it posted a promo video featuring baseball player Shohei Ohtani along with the statement "Coming 2025". The earbuds have also been spotted being worn by golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in recent days.

The first-gen Powerbeats Pro launched in 2019, so a sequel is long overdue. There's plenty that the sequel can improve upon – most notably the sound. We scored the originals just two stars for audio, so we hope the follow-up fare much better.

Previous leaks suggested the Powerbeats Pro 2 will feature ANC that adapts to your environment, Apple Spatial Audio and adaptive audio.

Beats is expected to announce the buds soon. We'll bring you the official news as soon as it breaks.

