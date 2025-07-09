Given that the AirPods 4 with ANC have only ever been discounted by a maximum of £15, you can imagine our delight in finding that they've dropped by double that, thanks to an Amazon Prime Day deal.

That means you can get them for only £149 at Amazon. Tempted? I know I am.

These 4th-generation AirPods serve up a beautiful blend of standard 'open' design with surprisingly effective noise-cancelling technology.

If £149 is still too high for you and you don't care about ANC, then you could grab the AirPods 4 (no ANC) instead, as they'll only cost you £113.

Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: was £179 now £149 at Amazon With no sign of the 5th gen AirPods, the AirPods 4 are the latest in Apple earbud tech. 'Open' tipless design earbuds are not known for their noise-cancelling capabilities, but the AirPods 4 with ANC are a different beast altogether. Alongside excellent ANC, you'll also benefit from great sound, flagship features and a comfortable fit. A £30 discount brings them down to an all-time low price.

The latest Apple wireless earbuds sound clearer and more detailed, powerful, and rhythmically capable than all previous versions.

Even more impressive is that Apple has successfully implemented noise-cancelling in an eartip-less design. These 'Pods won't completely cocoon you in silence, but they specifically target low-level noise – traffic and engine rumbles, kitchen exhaust fans, and the like – and these noises melt away effectively.

You'll still hear high-pitched noises and office chatter come through, but the noise-blocking level is ideal for "those who love a tip-less earbuds design and want to hear music clearly enough to enjoy it but still be aware of their surroundings", as we said in our full review.

These earbuds have a comfortable, lightweight design, with the only downside being the comparatively poor battery life. You get four to five hours on a single charge, but the charging case (now equipped with USB-C) will give you 30 hours in total.

Features such as personalised spatial audio, adaptive audio, conversation mode, and many more features are now available to the AirPods 4 (for iOS users only, naturally), and overall the buds are easy to use and easy to recommend for those wanting new AirPods.

