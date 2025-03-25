Calling all headphone lovers – the Sennheiser HD 599 are back at their lowest-ever price in Amazon's spring sale

The wired over-ears are currently less than half-price

A side-on view of a man wearing the Sennheiser HD 599 headphones
(Image credit: Sennheiser)

While wireless headphone deals are much easier to find in Amazon's week-long spring sale, if you are looking for over-ears that prioritise sound quality, it's wired headphones you should be looking for. And if your budget is pretty modest, your search could well already be over.

That's because the Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones are now 60 per cent off – £70 at Amazon, down from their original £170 price tag.

This is a return deal from last year's Prime Day and the lowest they have ever been available for. Indeed, it's such a sizeable discount that it's very much a case of 'welcome back old friend'.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE
Sennheiser HD 599 SE: was £179 now £70 at Amazon

Save £109
These Sennheisers are wired, open-back (meaning they leak sound in and out) and promise a "natural tonal balance" and "spatial presentation" – which is in line with our experience of Sennheiser's signature sonic character. They also sport large velour earpads and detachable cables. This special-edition black finish is exclusive to Amazon.

View Deal

While our in-house reviews team has reviewed countless pairs of wired Sennheiser over-ears over the decades – including, most recently, the pleasing HD 505 – we haven't tested this particular pair. It's worth noting, however, that Amazon users rate the HD 599 a very reassuring 4.6 out of 5 stars – and that's from more than 8000 reviews. It is also worth remembering that the HD 599 have been around for a good few years, so we know they have stood the test of time.

Like most Sennheiser headphones, the HD 599 promise high-quality materials and an "audiophile grade" sound, which is in line with our positive experience of Sennheiser wired over-ears, which tend to be lightweight and comfortable and either very sonically competitive or otherwise up there.

The open-back design means they will leak some degree of sound in and out, inherently making them better for home as opposed to on-the-go use, but the upside is that it often results in a likeably open and airy sound presentation that traditional closed-backs don't typically offer.

You get two detachable cables in the box – 3m with 6.3mm jack, and 1.2m with 3.5mm jack – and the large ovular velour ear pads are, handily, replaceable.

The Special Edition Black colour is exclusive to Amazon, too (there are no other differences between it and the standard HD 599 model). Considering that they originally cost £179, this 60 per cent discount is certainly tempting. Especially given Sennheiser's established reputation and decent track record in the field.

Becky Roberts
Becky Roberts

Becky is the managing editor of What Hi-Fi? and, since her recent move to Melbourne, also the editor of the brand's sister magazines Down Under – Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. During her 11+ years in the hi-fi industry, she has reviewed all manner of audio gear, from budget amplifiers to high-end speakers, and particularly specialises in headphones and head-fi devices. In her spare time, Becky can often be found running, watching Liverpool FC and horror movies, and hunting for gluten-free cake.

