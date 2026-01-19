Even outside hi-fi circles, the release of a new AirPods Pro is a pretty monumental occasion.

Which is why we’re so glad the latest model lives up to the hype: we awarded the buds fives stars only days ago, in our AirPods Pro 3 review.

Almost as if to celebrate, you can get a nice little saving right now. The AirPods Pro 3 are £199 at AO.com, a discount of £20 from the price when we tested them.

Given how few and far between AirPod deals are, this is definitely worth considering!

We were big fans of the previous Apple AirPod Pro generations, but we think this third iteration is the best to date on all fronts.

This includes active noise cancellation (ANC) which has been drastically improved by design changes that include ultra-low-noise microphones and new foam-infused eartips. On an aircraft, we found that engine noises, chatter and other environmental noises were noticeably quieter, and always in a natural, airy way that never feels overbearing.

The mic is also fantastic, offering clear, detailed call quality without sounding over-processed or harsh.

Most importantly, however, the AirPods Pro 3 deliver in terms of audio quality, thanks to a revamped ‘multiport acoustic architecture’ that promises more precise airflow control to deliver greater bass and a wider soundstage.

“Some of us on the review team have been using the AirPods Pro 2 for about three years regularly, and we are greeted with a continuation of that well-balanced presentation that knits music together cohesively and delivers voices with clarity and sweetness,” our Apple AirPods Pro 3 review reads.

“It only takes a few minutes of comparisons to discover that the AirPods Pro 3 take a sonic step forward in every way, too. The Pro 3 sound clearer and more detailed; they are more spacious-sounding and more dynamic, too.”

As usual, the AirPods Pro 3 are smooth and easy to use, with the intuitive, snappy Apple experience still second to none. New features also include a heart-rate sensor and an improved IP57 water resistance.

Many out there won't need any convincing to get the latest AirPods Pro model, but we are happy to recommend them to anyone on the fence. The earbuds are a step forward from the Pro 2 in every way, and are now just a little bit cheaper at £199 courtesy of AO.com.

