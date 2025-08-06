Quick! These five-star hi-fi headphones are back down to a fantastic price

If you're looking for a pair of wireless headphones, then it makes sense to pick ones that have been awarded a coveted five stars. Not only is that the case for the Austrian Audio's Hi-X65, but even better than that, you can now grab them at Amazon for only £269.

We labelled them "strong performers for the money, delivering a fine combination of insight, sturdy build and comfort". These are headphones that will be delivering outstanding sound for many years to come. Get them right now and save £50.

Austrian Audio Hi-X65: was £320 now £269 at Amazon Save 16% on some of the most sonically capable and comfortable-to-wear headphones that we've ever tested. A £50 saving makes the package even sweeter, and even though we've seen them £10 cheaper before, this deal is still an absolute steal. Five stars

Five stars in our Hi-X65 review tell you how positively we feel about these Austrian Audio open-back headphones. We love the insightful and clear presentation, the composed and controlled delivery, as well as the well-made and comfortable design.

From a sound point of view, the headphones have the dynamic stretch to cope with the crescendos in Stravinsky’s The Rite Of Spring and the composure to deal with the staggering instrumental complexity of the piece. This is a pair of headphones that never disappoints.

Detail resolution is also crisp, clean and precise with a pleasing degree of punch on offer alongside taut and articulate bass. It's fair to say that they lack a little exuberance, but all things considered, they provide a truly entertaining listen.

It's worth noting that the Hi-X65 have an open-back design. While this is a key reason they are comfortable for prolonged listening sessions and offer a nicely wide soundstage, it also means others will be able to hear what you're listening too.

So you may want to avoid them if you want a pair for the office.

The 16 per cent discount means you'll only pay £269, making them a perfect fit for anyone looking to invest in their first pair of premium headphones or upgrade an existing set.

