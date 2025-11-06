There were a few eyebrows raised when premium headphones brand Focal announced its entry into the wireless area of the market – but all reservations were quashed when we got our hands on the Focal Bathys.

Focal's first foray into wireless noise-cancelling headphones wowed us with their big, spacious sound and gorgeous design, prompting a full five stars in our review.

And if their premium price was an issue, they just got a little more affordable thanks to a whopping £250 off at Peter Tyson. Get them for £449, the lowest price we've seen!

Just be aware that this deal applies only to the silver colour – other colours will set you back an extra £100.

Five stars Save £250 Focal Bathys: was £699 now £449 at Peter Tyson Features include two different levels of ANC, a transparency mode, aptX Adaptive support and a USB DAC mode that supports 24-bit/192kHz. With compellingly big, clear sound, full-bodied balance and solid build, this Focal Bathys deal is well worth considering.

Deal only on silver finish

As premium Bluetooth headphones go, the Focal Bathys are hard to beat.

As with most Focal headphones, the Bathys sport a suitable amount of flair and style, with a holey aluminium aesthetic that has become somewhat signature to the brand.

The companion Focal & Naim app allows users to experiment with EQ, including 'soft’ or ‘silent’ intensities of ANC, or ‘Transparent’ mode for letting in noise. The app also allows you to choose a voice assistant (Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa), see battery status and the Bluetooth codec currently at play.

Talking of Bluetooth codec, the Focal cans support aptX Adaptive, aptX HD and aptX. Audiophiles will be glad to hear that the Bathys also have a USB DAC mode that supports 24-bit/192kHz through their USB-C port – and 1.2m cables for both 3.5mm and USB-C come in the box.

Battery life is a very reasonable 30 hours, and can stretch to a whopping 42 hours over USB-C.

The Focal Bathys also deliver where it arguably matters most – sound quality.

"For a wireless headphone performance, it’s among the most engaging we have heard," our Focal Bathys review reads. "And if you want them to double up as home headphones for longer listening stints, which they are more than comfortable enough to wear for, know that going wired via the DAC/USB-C does add a degree of refinement and tightness to the delivery."

Noise cancellation has a minimal effect on performance, also, with the 'Silent' mode getting our reviewer through two flights with ease.

It's worth noting that a more premium version, the Focal Bathys Mg, has since been released with a fully magnesium driver. However, as these are currently retailing at £1000, this Focal Bathys deal looks even sweeter.

For a premium wireless experience with a serious discount, be sure to check out the Focal Bathys with £250 at Peter Tyson.

