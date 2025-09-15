I know wireless headphones are all the rage right now, but I personally still love a pair of wired headphones. Not only do they usually offer superior sound quality over their wireless counterparts, but they're also more sustainable as they don't rely on batteries.

One of our favourites to recommend is the Grado SR325x, which you can buy at a discounted price of £247 at Amazon. That's £2 cheaper than both Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson.

Not only did we rate them an impressive five stars, but we also crowned them What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winners.

What are you waiting for? Snap up these stellar-sounding open-back headphones while they're still discounted.

Best Grado SR32x headphones deal

Grado rarely misses when it comes to open-backed wired headphones, but the SR325x stands proud as one of the Brooklyn-based brand's finest achievements. A pair of perennial classics that continue to scoop What Hi-Fi? Awards year after year, they're still our pick for the best wired on-ear headphones over £200.

Why? Well, you're not getting many fancy features here, nor are you enjoying the privacy of a closed design that won't leak sound to all of your friends, neighbours and housemates. These are very much for home use, thanks to that open design.

You're not even getting the most luxurious build, even if there's something rather alluring about the SR325x's mean, rugged, and industrial aesthetic.

With Grado, it's all about sound. The SR325x are a joy to listen to, so much so that they could be the only pair of headphones you'd ever need for home and private use.

As our review attests, "The SR325x’s open-backed design means that they’re wonderfully expressive dynamically, and lows are agile and tuneful, but there’s still not the outright weight and low-end punch of closed headphone designs."

From their zip to their clarity, not to mention heaps of dynamic and rhythmic insight, they're unmatched at this level.

If you care about sound above all other considerations and you're looking to spend around £250 on a pair of wired headphones, the SR325x are the obvious choice. Check them out at their lowest-ever price yet of £247 at Amazon.

