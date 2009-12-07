Trending

Griffin Tunebuds review

These buds are a cheap and definite improvment from the leaky, offensive bundled earphones supplied with an iPod Tested at £8.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

They're an upgrade from bundled, leaky and deeply offensive iPod earphones, but they're still not great - even at this price

For

  • Amazingly cheap
  • solid-feeling
  • big presentation, deep bass

Against

  • Overbearing and fat low end
  • strident treble

It's testament to how poor the iPod's bundled earphones are, that even these £8 Griffins are a significant improvement.

You get a pair of fairly solid-feeling earphones, complete with a zip-up case and three pairs of silicone tips.

Sound-wise they boast a big presentation with lots of deep bass. In fact, the low end is somewhat overbearing and fat, while treble sounds a bit sharp when pushed.

However, vocals are clear, and delivery is reasonably detailed and direct.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.incipio.com
Brand NameGriffin
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerIncipio Technologies
Manufacturer Part Number9402-TUNBDSS
Product NameTuneBuds Stereo Earphone
Product ModelTuneBuds

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length1.17 m

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size10 mm

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate11.3 g
ColourSilver

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone