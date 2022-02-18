The 4 best documentaries to watch on Netflix this weekend (that aren't Inventing Anna)

The UK and much of Europe is currently being battered by Storm Eunice, bringing with it gale force winds, rain and even snow. There's no two ways about it, this is prime Netflix weather. Forget about heading out and instead break out the chips and dips and settle back for an "Are you still watching?" Netflix binge this weekend.

While there are plenty of great TV shows and an increasing number of very watchable movies on Netflix, arguably it's the tell-all-your-friends documentaries that have helped push the streaming giant north of 200 million global subscribers. And there are new Netflix documentaries being added all the time. So which one to watch?

We think Netflix is hitting another rich vein of form when it comes to documentaries you'll devour in one sitting, so we've picked out a small selection of our favourites to inspire you this weekend. And while Inventing Anna may be grabbing headlines, we think there are other new documentaries (and a couple of older ones) that are worth ticking off your list.

These selections are based on the Netflix UK and US offering but if you're stuck in a different territory and need to unlock your own country's streaming selection, remember you can use a VPN (many of which offer a free trial). Now let's get into those Netflix documentaries...

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

(Image credit: Jeen Yuhs / Netflix)

Epic multi-part music documentaries being all the rage, Netflix’s new four and a half-hour film Jeen-yuhs is a timely, fascinating, if troubling study of Kanye West that looks set to prove essential viewing, regardless of your opinion on his more recent, headline-grabbing behaviour.

Released in three parts over the coming weeks, the first episode of Jeen-yuhs introduces us to West as an ambitious 21-year-old producer, prized (and occasionally taken advantage of) by other artists for his beats, but desperate to rap himself. While it now seems surreal to see West accosting PAs at the Roc-a-Fella Records offices, begging them to listen to future classics like All Falls Down, it’s easy to see why his endearing but frantic attempts to secure a record deal weren’t immediately successful. He doesn’t sound like his contemporaries and, presciently large ego aside, he doesn't act like them either, constantly whipping in and out of his retainers to the disgust of the artists he’s trying to impress.

Directed by West’s longtime friend, Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons, who has been filming him since 2004, and Chike Ozah, Jeen-yuhs may not be wholly objective but it presents West as an artist with an empathetic frankness, and offers us a voyeuristic glimpse into his creative process and the early 2000’s hip-hop scene. The directors' close relationship to their subject also produces some of the film’s most poignant moments, such as when West’s unreservedly devoted mother Donda, who died in 2007, reveals the tenacious bond between mother and son. It’s impossible to watch without feeling moved. Hated, adored, but never ignored, this Kanye West documentary is fascinating viewing.

The Tinder Swindler

(Image credit: The Tinder Swindler / Netflix)

Watch this true story, as told in just two hours by the victims of a carefully conceived dating app scam, and whatever happens this weekend you can sleep soundly in the knowledge that unwittingly buying the designer clothes, sports cars, Michelin-star meals, magnums of Cristal and first class flights your partner needs to snag their next squeeze isn’t on the agenda.

Assuming it’s a basic ‘why me?’ sob story from the mouths of three naive women who fell for the wrong guy would be a huge error: ‘diamond dealer’ Simon Leviev (of course that’s not his real name) has a story so water-tight, expertly-honed and aided by a completely dedicated cast of cohorts that even the most experienced and cynical of Tinder users falls foul of his advances.

Picture the scene: you’re sitting on a private jet, talking to Simon’s amenable ex about what a supportive dad he is to the two-year-old on her knee. His bodyguard takes a picture of the two of you and says how nice it is that he’s finally met someone perfect for him. Later, he buys you a lovely meal, right after his important meeting. On a balcony in Barcelona, you Google him. You tell your friends to Google him! All confirm he’s legit, there he is with his parents – although naturally his father demands the family keep a low profile on social media, billionaire diamond dealers would.

He sends you home on a first class flight. It was all real. It’s just that somewhere, in another city, another woman is suffering... and soon it'll be you. If you’ve ever watched The Serpent, the parallels are striking.

The Defiant Ones

(Image credit: The Defiant Ones / Netflix)

The Defiant Ones is a four-part series that charts the partnership between Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine and rapper and record producer Dr. Dre. As much as being a music documentary, it's a story of entrepreneurship and how an artform helped build an empire for two pioneering individuals.

Not only are there hours of fascinating interviews with all the main players in the story but plenty of archive film footage of two masters at work. It's clear that both know a great track when they hear one and also how to get ahead in the cutthroat world of the music business (and later in consumer tech). But of course, as is so often the case, it also shows two people who are utterly driven to be successful.

Thankfully, Dre and Iovine prove articulate and interesting interviewees, modest and self-aware (even as multi-millionaires sat in their luxurious homes) and with enough crazy tales from life and business that could have filled many documentaries. Sit back, relax, be impressed, entertained and inspired.

The Staircase

(Image credit: The Staircase / Netflix)

Here's an old one but, we think, perhaps with Making a Murderer, the best documentary on Netflix, and one of the first true crime documentaries that kick-started the genre.

Originally broadcast way back in 2005 and based on true events occurring in Durham, North Carolina in 2001, The Staircase was the brainchild of Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. Thanks to his work documenting the events of the trial and its aftermath, a new genre in TV – one that became known as true crime series – was born.

The death of wealthy business executive Kathleen Peterson, at the bottom of the staircase in the family mansion, is the start of the series. How she came to die at the bottom of the staircase is what everyone's trying to find out, but her writer husband is quickly believed to have been involved – an accusation he rigorously denies. It is hard to write much about The Staircase without including spoilers, so we'll stop there. Suffice to say it will keep you guessing right until the very end. Did he? Didn't he? And therein lies the question driving a thousand copycat true crime docs. But remember, The Staircase came first.

