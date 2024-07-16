I’m a Prime Day veteran and 2024’s event has brought 2 huge surprise OLED TV deals

Prime Day 2024 is here, and while that’s great for deal hunters, as a veteran covering the event since it first became a “thing” many moons ago, I have to confess I went in expecting yet another by-the-numbers event.

Amazon’s yearly deals bonanza has become a staple entry in the What Hi-Fi? calendar, as it brings with it a wave of discounts on everything from cutting edge OLED TVs to nail clippers. And, as I know, having done it for well over a decade, if you’re willing to hunt through the mountain of discounts there are some great home cinema and hi-fi savings to be had – especially if you follow the three simple rules detailed in my Prime Day survival guide.

But, truthfully, the process and format of the event doesn’t change much, especially in recent years, where Amazon and competing retailers have settled into a bit of a pattern, regarding what specific products they’ll be discounting – the short version is stores tend to use it as a means to clear stock of older products to make way for that year’s new hardware. This is especially true of TVs.

Which is why I am pleased to report, for the first time in as long as I can remember, I’ve already been treated to two great discounts that I hand on heart did not expect and thoroughly recommend any potential OLED TV buyer to consider.

LG C4 – amazing blink and you’ll miss it savings

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Full Swing)

The LG C4 is a great TV. But, as you’ll see in my general “which TVs to watch this Prime Day” guide, it is not a set I was expecting to see hefty discounts on this year.

Traditionally the best OLED TV deals have been on LG sets from the year before. And there have undeniably been great savings on the LG C3, which are still available and worth a look, the best deals I've seen so far have been on the C4.

The highlight so far was the 77-inch version of the LG C4, which dropped to sell for just £2000 on the LG official store – a massive saving on its £3800 regular price. We say blink and you miss it, as LG raised the price back up within the 30 minutes it took our intrepid home cinema editor, Tom Parsons, to type up our news story on the deal.

Thankfully, while the discounts aren’t quite as great as the 77-inch model, LG’s still running a wealth of other great C4 deals on its official store across all the smaller sizes. However, be warned the prices are fluctuating rapidly and these are also being listed as “limited time” discounts.

For the money you get a fantastic OLED TV that we awarded a perfect five-stars after reviewing it in our dedicated viewing rooms.

Though it’s not a night and day upgrade on the LG C3, which we recommend keeping an eye on as well, it offers fantastic picture quality, significantly improved sound and all the features gamers need to make the most of the PS5 and Xbox Series X graphical-grunt. At its current price it also partially deals with our reviewers’ biggest gripe – it’s high price compared to the C3.

LG OLED48C4 £1499 £899 at LG.com (save £600)

While we haven't yet tested the 48-inch version of the C4, LG's track record suggests we should expect it to be a slightly less bright (and of course smaller) version of the 65-inch model, which we have tested and is superb. It's got great gaming specs, too.

LG OLED55C4 £1899 £999 at LG.com (save £900)

We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specs remain flawless.

LG OLED65C4 £2699 £1499 at LG.com (save £1200)

The new C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, proving brighter, sharper and with much better sound. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat, and at this price it's totally irresistible.

5 stars

Read the full LG C4 review

What’s going on with the Sony A80L?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Agent Elvis)

If the C4 doesn’t grab your fancy, or is still a bit over your budget, there are loads of great discounts running on the five star, What Hi-Fi? Award winning Sony A80L.

The discounts started when Amazon slashed over £1000 off the 55-inch A80L. But since then specialist retailers Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks have followed suit, running their own massive “stock clearance” sales on the 65-inch and 77-inch models of the A80L.

Why is this a surprise? It’s because traditionally Sony sets tend to retain their value a lot longer than competitors. So seeing the A80L (which remains one of the OLED TVs our experts recommend to buyers even at full price) discounted is a rare treat and surprise.

To this day the A80L is a benchmark we use when reviewing OLED TVs and running our suite of comparative side-by-side checks in our viewing rooms. Key reasons for this include its atypically high max brightness for a regular OLED without MLA or QD-OLED, and wonderfully accurate motion handling.

If you want a great OLED TV deal, and don’t fancy an LG, this makes the A80L the TV to get this Prime Day, at least for the moment.

Sony XR-55A80L 2023 OLED TV £2399 £1199 at Amazon (save £1200)

Our favourite performance-per-pound TV of 2023, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set. Also available at Richer Sounds (with VIP membership)

Sony XR-65A80L 2023 OLED TV £2999 £1799 at Sevenoaks (save £1200)

We haven't reviewed the larger Sony A80L OLED TV, but we have it on good authority that its performance should be just as good as the smaller variant. If you want a screen with masterful contrast at a larger size, then look no further. And with a ludicrous £1200 slashed from the price, this TV is an even bigger bargain.

Sony XR-77A80L 2023 OLED TV £2999 £2799 at Sevenoaks (save £1200)

We reviewed the A80L at 55 inches, so cannot say for sure that performance will be identical at this larger size; however, we anticipate that most of the positive qualities that we liked of that smaller model should be present here.

